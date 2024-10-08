The Blue Collar Recruiter & Virtual Trade School Expands to South Charlotte, NC

The Blue Collar Recruiter, a skilled labor permanent placement firm, has opened a franchise location to serve the South Charlotte, NC, area.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blue Collar Recruiter and Virtual Trade School, a skilled labor permanent placement firm, is now open in South Charlotte, NC, offering specialized hiring and training resources for employers and candidates in the blue-collar space.

With nearly 20+ years’ combined experience in permanent placement recruiting, business operations, client service, and entrepreneurship, the Charlotte team is passionate about leveraging our business knowledge to help employers, trades professionals and students navigate the skilled trades career landscape to find opportunities that align with their goals.

Founded by president/CEO Troy Latuff, The Blue Collar Recruiter and Virtual Trade School, makes it easier for hiring employers to connect with qualified trades candidates. Backed by the support and resources of a national franchise, the South Charlotte office stands poised to make a substantial impact on regional businesses and job seekers alike.

“The local need for professional tradespeople reaches far beyond plumbing, electrical and HVAC,” says Latuff. “The South Charlotte area has labor gaps of all kinds for great paying jobs. There are openings for mechanics, large equipment operators, warehouse logistics, truck drivers, carpenters and more.”

The Blue Collar Recruiter offers an array of career opportunities across a wide range of residential and commercial trade services, including:

• All skilled trade positions, such as technicians, installers, plumbers and electricians

• Skilled positions in aviation, manufacturing, transportation

• Supervisors and General Managers

• Cargo Identification/Handling/Movement

• Engineers

• Sales professionals

• Large Equipment Operators

• Agriculture

In addition to recruiting people already in the trades as well as career-changers seeking stable, well-paying careers in the trades, the South Charlotte team encourages young people just out of high school to get into the trades. The Virtual Trade School offers a gateway to rewarding, debt-free and lucrative careers. Widely-recognized among industry professionals, our remote self-paced training has launched or advanced the careers of more than 2,000 individuals since 2020.

For more information about The Blue Collar Recruiter & Virtual Trade School of South Charlotte or to connect with a member of our team, visit https://thebluecollarrecruiter.com/south-charlotte/ or call 908-306-2806.

