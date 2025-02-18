The Blue Collar Recruiter Expands to Jacksonville, FL, to Serve Skilled Tradespeople and Employers

Meeting the area's growing demand to connect qualified professionals with the employers who need them

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blue Collar Recruiter is excited to announce the opening of its new location in Jacksonville, Florida. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for skilled tradespeople while helping trades employers connect with qualified professionals tailored to their specific needs.

Led by Lindsay Navin, President and CEO, The Blue Collar Recruiter’s mission is to create WIN/WIN scenarios that address the region’s skilled trade employment challenges. Lindsay is a public adjuster and has worked closely with blue-collar professionals to rebuild homes and commercial properties after natural disasters. Lindsay has over 20 years' experience assisting business owners and corporations in the areas of financial services, insurance and business management. As a long-time resident of the area, Lindsay has deep roots in Northeast Florida, where she has raised three children alongside her husband, Brian. This personal connection to the region fuels her passion for supporting the local workforce and driving economic growth through skilled labor.

“Blue-collar workers are the backbone of many industries, from construction and manufacturing to transportation and maintenance. These professionals are essential to the economy, yet often face significant challenges in finding stable, well-paying jobs that match their skills,” Lindsay Navin said. “At The Blue Collar Recruiter, we aim to help both workers and employers thrive by bridging the gap between the two. We believe in offering a personalized, hands-on approach to recruiting that benefits both sides of the equation.”

To meet employer hiring needs The Blue Collar Recruiter also offers a Virtual Trade School (VTS) for people new to the trades and for seasoned professionals who want to refresh their skills.

"My hope is to provide skilled training through our VTS programs to job candidates so that companies can better serve our community. The Virtual Trade School can supplement existing on the job training, continuing education and OSHA certifications for companies within these industries."

The new Jacksonville location will serve as the local area hub for skilled trades recruitment, helping workers and businesses in the region connect with the right opportunities. With the growth of the construction and manufacturing industries in the area, Lindsay is committed to contributing to the region’s economic development by providing high-quality candidates to employers in need of skilled professionals. For more information about The Blue Collar Recruiter & Virtual Trade School of Jacksonville, FL, or to connect with a member of our team, visit https://thebluecollarrecruiter.com/jacksonville-fl/ or call 833-412-2829.

About The Blue Collar Recruiter

The Blue Collar Recruiter is a leading staffing agency specializing in connecting skilled tradespeople with employers across various industries. With a focus on high-quality recruitment services, the company strives to ensure that both job seekers and employers have the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed.

