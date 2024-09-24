Special Operations Warrior Foundation Matching Gift Challenge from Admiral Bill McRaven's Courage and Civility Award

Bezos’ ‘Courage and Civility’ award challenge provides a unique opportunity to maximize SOWF supporters impact.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Special Operations Warrior Foundation ( SOWF ) proudly announces a generous matching gift challenge of up to $3 million from Admiral (Ret.) Bill McRaven, granted through the Bezos' Courage and Civility Award. This gift provides a unique opportunity for SOWF supporters. All new donations to the Foundation will be matched dollar for dollar, doubling the impact of every contribution. The challenge aims to inspire more support for the children of fallen Special Operations Personnel, all Medal of Honor Recipients, and deceased spouses of Special Operations Personnel."We are beyond grateful to Admiral Bill McRaven and Georgeann McRaven for their leadership, service, and continued commitment to the Special Operations Community," said MG (Ret) Clay M. Hutmacher, President and CEO of SOWF. "This matching gift challenge provides an incredible opportunity for our supporters to maximize their impact and help provide critical educational support for the children and families we serve."Admiral McRaven, a lifelong champion of the Special Operations community, and his wife Georgeann, who serves on the board of SOWF, are deeply passionate about the Foundation's mission. Their dedication to helping ensure the educational success of every child in the program inspired them to direct this monumental gift toward SOWF."Georgeann and I have seen firsthand the remarkable work of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation," said Admiral McRaven. "It is our hope that this matching challenge will encourage others to step forward and help us continue this vital mission."Georgeann McRaven added, "Supporting the families of those who have sacrificed so much for our country is deeply personal to us. As a member of the SOWF board, I am proud to be part of this effort to make a lasting difference in the lives of these incredible children who have sacrificed so much."This transformative gift was made possible through the Bezos' Courage and Civility Award, which honors individuals who exemplify leadership, bravery, and the pursuit of positive change in the world. SOWF extends its heartfelt gratitude to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their visionary generosity in creating this award and to the McRaven’s for selecting SOWF as the beneficiary of their gift.The Special Operations Warrior Foundation encourages supporters to take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity by making a donation today. Every dollar contributed will go directly to providing scholarships, educational support, and family advocacy to the children of America's fallen Special Operations Forces, their deceased spouses, and the children of all Medal of Honor Recipients. For more information or to donate, please visit www.specialops.org About Special Operations Warrior FoundationSpecial Operations Warrior Foundation ensures full post-secondary educational support to surviving children of fallen Special Operations Personnel, their deceased spouses, and all Medal of Honor Recipients. Immediate financial assistance to severely wounded, ill, and injured Special Operations Personnel who require hospitalization is also provided. Since 1980, SOWF has supported over 1,880 students through its comprehensive education programs.

