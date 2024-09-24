The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Thanks to regulatory burdens that hinder the ability to responsibly manage federal lands, over 117 million acres of our nation’s forests are currently overgrown, fire-prone, unhealthy, and in need of active management, contributing to the growing threat of wildfires.

Forest fires are becoming more devastating and frequent, burning more than twice as much tree cover today as they did 20 years ago. These dangerous fires not only threaten our forests and environment, but the lives and communities of Americans, whether from the flames or the smoke pollution.

House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to reduce regulatory burdens that hinder active forest management, improving the health and resiliency of our forests, ensuring forests continue to supply clean drinking water and wood products, protecting wildlife habitats, making sure Americans can enjoy our forests through outdoor recreation, and keeping our communities safe.

Additionally, this commonsense bill works to prevent destructive wildfires and improve response, such as by offering new tools and advancing technologies, cutting burdensome regulations, enhancing transparency around wildfire mitigation investments, and ensuring communities are equipped to recover after a wildfire.

We must restore the health of America’s forests to reduce the number and severity of forest fires, keep our communities safe, and preserve the natural beauty of our great nation.

Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman’s legislation, H.R. 8790, the Fix Our Forests Act, expedites and improves forest management activities on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands, tribal lands, and National Forest System lands, deters frivolous litigation that delays important projects, promotes collaboration across jurisdictions, prioritizes treatments in the forests with highest risk of wildfire, and encourages active forest management.

With the increasingly widespread and frequent fires threatening American lives, communities, and environment, we must take the steps to ensure we are doing what we can to restore our forests to health and keep American lands safe and beautiful.