Helping More Children With Complex Mental Health Needs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards amounting to nearly $90 million over five years to help six providers across the state establish services that provide critical support to youth struggling with complex mental health issues. Administered by the State Office of Mental Health, the critical time transition program will serve youth between the ages of 11 and 17 to help them utilize one-on-one support, provide stability for the child and their family, and help the child avoid extended stays in emergency departments or psychiatric emergency programs.

“By investing in these programs, we can help more children with complex mental health issues get the services they need,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State is taking a new approach to this issue by providing one-on-one support options locally across the state and in some instances, in a home-like setting where they can receive the level of care they need as they recover.”

OMH awarded approximately $14.5 million over five years to each of the following six service providers, for a total of nearly $90 million across all of the providers. This includes $100,000 in start-up funding to each provider to help provide immediate support to get the program underway.

Northeast Parent and Child in Schenectady County

ACCESS CNY in Onondaga County

Hillside in Monroe County

Rehabilitation Support Services in Orange County

Essex County ARC in Essex County

Children's Home of Wyoming Conference in Broome County

These six service providers will use critical time intervention, an evidence-based practice that mobilizes support for individuals during periods of transition. These supports include mental health and behavioral treatment; interpersonal and rehabilitative skills training; vocational and educational planning; intensive family or caregiver education; coordination of all stakeholders and service providers; and, as needed, a transitional home-like environment to stay and receive support.

Each transitional residential setting will have space to accommodate up to eight youth. These residences will accommodate children for up to 120 days as they adjust their support systems and prepare to return to their community.

Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “It is always a priority to provide services for our youth in a community-based setting avoiding hospitals and emergency rooms. This Critical Time Transition Program will provide intensive services for youth and their families in a welcoming and healing community environment. This innovative program is a result of the forward-thinking approach Governor Hochul has demonstrated with her continued emphasis on strengthening our state’s mental health system.”

Families with youth who have complex needs and are enrolling them in outpatient programs may need additional support that is not immediately available. These families often find themselves relying on extended stays at hospitals while they are waiting for services and if they believe they cannot safely care for their children at home.

Children and teens having complex needs, including co-occurring developmental disabilities and mental health challenges, are more likely to experience discharge delays from higher levels of care waiting for the appropriate community services. Drawn out hospital stays can have a negative impact on outcomes for youth with complex behavioral needs, especially for ones that do not require this level of care.

The Healthcare Association of New York State recently highlighted these challenges in a report released in February, indicating that a survey of 52 hospitals in 2022 found that more than 500 individuals – including children – remained in hospitals for a month or more after they were ready for discharge. Among other recommendations, the report called for crisis respite transition programs for people living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, so they can readily access essential care as they wait for placement in outpatient programs.

The program model was created in close collaboration with other child-serving New York State agencies that are integral to solving this statewide issue. This includes the state Office of Children and Family Services, the State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, the State Department of Education and the Council on Children and Families.

Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Evidenced by this investment and several other initiatives, Governor Hochul has demonstrated she is listening to the families and service providers who are seeking relief for children that have specialized health care needs. The system grapples with prolonged hospitalizations involving children and youth with complex mental health needs, and there have been limited avenues post-stabilization. Yet with this new funding and the evidence-based model, the government and voluntary agencies will have additional resources to keep families together, promote well-being, and facilitate a healthy transition for children discharged from the hospital back into their communities.”

Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Acting Commissioner Willow Baer said, “With this funding, Governor Hochul is addressing a gap in care that impacts too many young New Yorkers with co-occurring diagnoses, prolonging unnecessary hospitalizations and disruptions for families. OPWDD is proud to partner with the Office of Mental Health and the award recipients to build this innovative and much needed transitional approach to care.

State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Students today are experiencing unprecedented levels of depression, anxiety, loneliness, and isolation. These challenges reflect the complex needs of young people, which demand equally complex solutions. Access to mental health services is essential for the well-being and development of our students. Together with Governor Hochul and our government partners, we are committed to taking meaningful steps to provide the vital support and resources necessary for our children to thrive.”

Council on Children and Families Executive Director Vanessa Threatte said, “This funding will help ensure that children across New York – those who have suffered abuse, neglect, and trauma or whose complex psychiatric and intellectual and developmental needs require more specialized or intensive service – receive needed services. As the executive director of the Council on Children and Families, the state agency responsible for promoting cross-agency collaboration, I am especially excited about this new program and look forward to working closely with the dedicated group of providers to connect our state’s most vulnerable youth to services.”

State Senator Samra G. Brouk said, “Our young people with unmet complex needs must receive care that seeks to minimize family trauma and prevents extended hospital stays. With Governor Hochul’s $90 million in support of critical youth mental health services, we are moving in the right direction – young people with unmet complex needs will finally receive one on one attention, critical time intervention, and competent care, but we also know that there is much more that needs to be done. I look forward to working with Governor Hochul and our community partners to ensure that our families receive the mental health and behavioral support they need to thrive.”

Assemblymember Aileen Gunther said, “Our young people are the future, and this investment will provide more comprehensive, community-based care for those who are struggling. Strengthening these local support systems will provide immediate impacts for kids, while also taking a burden off our stressed emergency rooms and psychiatric emergency programs. I commend this funding and the Governor’s dedication to supporting our youth during this pivotal time in their lives.”

Healthcare Association of New York State President Bea Grause said, “Communities across the state lack the resources necessary to help adolescents with complex mental health issues, causing many to become stuck in hospital inpatient units and emergency departments for weeks, months and even years because there is no safe discharge option. We greatly appreciate the state’s investment in the critical time transition program, which we believe will help provide appropriate and essential support to vulnerable youth and their families.”