NAIC is inviting sector reps to its in-person event on 9 November focusing on an agenda to win: pay, AI and organising.

The council notes that despite inflation falling from its highs in recent years, prices have not fallen and the cost of living continues to bite. Media groups have been among the most nakedly aggressive employers regarding pay for staff, while often rewarding CEOs and shareholders very generously. However, in recent years, some chapels have won pay awards at or above inflation and have forced businesses to pay journalists their worth, not what they wish.

In 2023, the FT and the Guardian chapels won deals worth on average about 6.5 per cent and Reuters bargained their pay up to 4.52 per cent. This year, PA are discussing pay for the first time on the back of their successful bid for union recognition.

With knowledge that employers always compare notes in order to keep pay rises to a minimum, the NAIC is putting pay at the top of the agenda for this year's reps summit.

Agenda

The event will take place in person between 11am and 4pm on Saturday November 9 at the Priory rooms in Birmingham https://www.theprioryrooms.co.uk/

Details of speakers will follow, but the agenda will focus on:

pay (including: approaches to data, company accounts and inflation figures)

the abuses and uses of AI in the media

how to build for a fight over pay and rights in the workplace.

Panels will include external speakers alongside chapel reps with a focus on encouraging debate in the room. We have also invited union members from Amazon to speak about their experiences of organising a fight back locally.

The union will cover the costs of travel for the day and catering will be provided. Please email [email protected] to book your place and [email protected] to arrange travel for the day. This key event is a great opportunity for NUJ reps and officials to meet to discuss priority issues.

