Recreational harvest of snook in the Charlotte Harbor and Southwest management regions opens October 1

The recreational harvest season for snook starts Oct. 1 in the Charlotte Harbor and Southwest management regions. The harvest season in these two management regions will remain open through Nov. 30. This includes all Florida state and inland waters within these management regions.

The regional management zones are part of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) holistic management approach for Florida’s most popular inshore fisheries. Through this approach, seven metrics are used to evaluate the fishery by region, allowing the FWC to be more responsive to local concerns.

Charlotte Harbor

Open season: March 1 – April 30 and Oct. 1 – Nov. 30.

Closed season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Sept. 30.

Bag limit: One fish per person per day.

Slot limit: 28–33 inches total length.

Boundaries: The northern coastal boundary is at 27°04.727’ north latitude, near the Venice Municipal Airport, and the region extends south to 26°15.227’ north latitude, near Vanderbilt Beach Road in Collier County. Includes all waters of the Caloosahatchee, Myakka, and Peace rivers and their tributaries. Does not include Lake Okeechobee.

Southwest

Open season: March 1 – April 30 and Oct. 1 – Nov. 30.

Closed season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Sept. 30.

Bag limit: One fish per person per day.

Slot limit: 28–33 inches total length.

Boundaries: The northern boundary is at 26°15.227’ north latitude, near Vanderbilt Beach Road in Collier County, and the region extends through the Florida Keys to the Monroe/Miami-Dade county line. Includes all waters of Everglades National Park.

To learn more about recreational snook regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Snook. This page includes information about regional regulations, snook permits and maps. It also includes snook annual reviews, which provide summaries of key findings from the annual evaluation of management metrics for each region.

Florida is the “Fishing Capital of the World” largely because of careful resource management and the conservation efforts of Florida’s ethical anglers. This powerful alliance has helped to restore or sustain several valuable fisheries, including snook, redfish and spotted seatrout. As the number of anglers continues to grow, it becomes more important than ever to land and release those fish that may not be harvested in as good a condition as possible. Releasing a fish safely with minimal harm is key to helping it survive and helps ensure fish populations remain sustainable for future generations. To learn more about best fish handling and catch-and-release tips, visit MyFWC.com/FishHandling.