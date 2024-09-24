President and CEO of Kansas City University Named Among Ingram's '50 Missourians You Should Know'

Marc B. Hahn, DO, President and CEO of Kansas City University

Marc B. Hahn, DO, president and CEO of Kansas City University has been recognized as one of Ingram's exclusive list of ‘50 Missourians You Should Know.’

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc B. Hahn, DO, president and CEO of Kansas City University (KCU), has been recognized as one of Ingram's exclusive list of ‘50 Missourians You Should Know.’ Hahn’s visionary leadership has positioned KCU as a leading institution in medical and health sciences education and innovation.

KCU has experienced significant growth under Hahn’s leadership, opening a second campus in Joplin, Missouri, and expanding its osteopathic medical school into one of the nation’s largest and most impactful for primary care. He has also advanced a biomedical sciences program, established Missouri's only APA-accredited Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology(PsyD) program and opened a new College of Dental Medicine in Joplin to address regional health care shortages.

“Kansas City University’s mission of improving the well-being of the communities we serve has been an extension of my personal vision of patient care, allowing me to channel my passion for health care into a leadership role that influences the next generation of medical professionals,” Hahn’s published profile says.

KCU has had a substantial economic impact, reaching $257 million in the bi-state area, $211 million in Kansas City and $116 million in Joplin. Collectively, these initiatives have supported over 4,000 jobs.

Earlier this year, KCU announced plans for a new Center for Population Health and Equity on both campuses inspired by Hahn’s vision to systematically educate students and engage communities in addressing the factors that impact health and well-being for all.

"I am humbled by this recognition, for it serves as a reminder of the power of education and innovation to drive positive change in health care,” Hahn said. “And I am proud to be part of the Kansas City University team that is driving such positive change.”

About Kansas City University

Kansas City University, founded in 1916, is a fully accredited, private not-for-profit health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences and a College of Dental Medicine. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the fifth largest medical school in the U.S., the ninth most impactful medical school for primary care for the nation, the eighth most affordable of private medical colleges, and the leading producer of physicians for the State of Missouri. The College of Osteopathic Medicine has two sites strategically located on the University’s campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Missouri, to address the growing needs of both urban and rural populations. The University offers multiple graduate degrees; a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine; a Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology; a Master of Arts in Bioethics; a Master of Science in the Biomedical Sciences; a Master of Business Administration in partnership with Rockhurst University; a Master of Public Health in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center; and seated the first Doctor of Dental Medicine students in 2023.

