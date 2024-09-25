Bridging the Employee and Organization Culture Gap

Cultivating Culture

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culture can make or break an organization, and according to Gartner, nearly 47% of HR leaders admit they don’t know how to drive the cultural changes necessary for success. This critical gap has the potential to derail even the most promising companies. The pressure is on managers to lead the charge, but McKinsey & Company found that 68% of leaders struggle with transitions due to internal politics, culture clashes, and people challenges.

Moreover, according to PerformancePoint LLC, only 35% of employees say they work in a culture that allows both themselves and the organization to thrive. Even more alarming, 41% identify building a strong culture as the biggest challenge to the organization's success over the next five years.

Contrast that to a Harvard Business Review survey found that organizations where employees understand the vision are twice as likely to be top performers.

If companies are to compete by increasing productivity and reducing turnover, workplace culture must be placed front and center and considering both managers and HR are struggling with promoting sustainable culture change organizations will need to support them in these efforts.

PerformancePoint LLC, suggests using an operating system like the Cultivating Culture Operating System. It is a comprehensive, all-encompassing approach designed to equip HR, leaders, and teams to navigate culture change successfully, ensuring that businesses build high-performing and resilient teams.

A Culture operating system should include elements such as:

• Culture Defining Process

• Culture Integration Audit and Support

• Customized Culture Training

• Train-the-Trainer Programs

• E-learning Modules

• Culture Boosters

• Culture Conversation Starters

• Culture Ice Breakers

• Culture Integration in Succession Planning

• Culture Feedback Assessments

• AI-Powered Culture Feedback

“With the Cultivating Culture Operating System, organizations now have the tools and strategies needed to not only define and integrate culture but sustain it for the long haul,” says Brad Federman, CEO of PerformancePoint LLC. “This is the most comprehensive culture system on the market today, giving leaders the first-mover advantage they need in a competitive landscape.”

From initial culture assessments to hands-on support in implementation, PerformancePoint is poised support organizations looking to gain a competitive edge and reduce the gap between espouse and real.

About PerformancePoint LLC:

PerformancePoint LLC is a leading provider of culture transformation solutions, committed to helping organizations build resilient, high-performing teams. Our innovative services empower leaders to drive meaningful change and long-term success.

