Idaho Travel Council Announces September Special MeetingSep20

BOISE, Idaho (September 20, 2024) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet on Friday, September 27, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (MST) at the Idaho Commerce office in the Clearwater meeting room (Joe R. Williams Building, 700 W. State Street, 2nd Floor).

Agenda items include Region 4 grant application discussion and vote and Region 5 grantee budget change request.

View the full ITC agenda here. The ITC meeting is open to the public.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here. To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.