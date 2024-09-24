ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has filed an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit brought under the Anti-Terrorism Act by survivors of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack and the families of those who were murdered by Hamas. The lawsuit seeks to hold AJP Educational Foundation, Inc., also known as American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), and the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) accountable for allegedly providing material support to Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization. AMP and NSJP have asked that the lawsuit be dismissed by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. In their brief, Carr and 21 other attorneys general argue that dismissing these claims before discovery would undermine the ability of victims to receive compensation and prevent organizations, like AMP and NSJP, from being held accountable for their actions.

“All options must be made available to ensure that victims of international and domestic terrorism are protected and justice is served,” said Carr. “In Georgia, we’re working to strengthen our laws to include criminal penalties for those who collaborate with Hamas and other designated foreign terrorist organizations. We’re proud to support the survivors of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack and the families of those brutally murdered by Hamas, and we will continue to stand against antisemitism wherever it occurs.”

The States’ brief asserts that the Anti-Terrorism Act was specifically designed to provide a civil cause for victims of international terrorism, allowing them to seek monetary damages from those who provide material support to terrorist groups. In this case, the Anti-Terrorism Act may be the only legal recourse for the plaintiffs to hold AMP and NSJP accountable for their alleged actions.

As asserted in the lawsuit, AMP’s material support for Hamas has persisted for decades, originating from its predecessor organizations, including the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) and the Islamic Association of Palestine (IAP), whose board members were convicted of providing material support in the form of millions of dollars to Hamas.

Leaders from HLF and IAP, including AMP’s Executive Director, formed AMP after those organizations collapsed and dissolved. There is no evidence that AMP, NSJP, or their affiliates have ceased the nefarious activities of the defunct organizations. The lawsuit alleges that they have instead perpetuated this legacy by engaging in propaganda and recruitment for Hamas.

Hamas’ charter explicitly calls for its supporters to engage in communication and propaganda efforts on its behalf to join the battle. In the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack, Hamas leadership urged international supporters to rally. NSJP responded by releasing a, “Day of Resistance Toolkit,” that the lawsuit alleges instructs members on how to continue their support for Hamas.

Carr is joined in filing this brief by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

Find a copy of the brief here .