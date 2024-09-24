Statement from San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff’s Association (DSA) and Organization of Sheriff’s Sergeants (OSS)

San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association (DSA) San Mateo County Organization of Sheriff’s Sergeants (OSS)

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the turmoil that has recently engulfed the Office of the San Mateo County Sheriff, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Organization of Sheriff’s Sergeants have released a joint statement regarding the recent firing of Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan and accusations made by Sheriff Christina Corpus against Supervisor Mike Callagy. Sheriff Monaghan was terminated shortly after his voluntary interview with independent investigator LaDoris Codell, who had been appointed by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to investigate complaints against Sheriff Corpus and her chief of staff Victor Aenlle. The statement is as follows:“The Deputy Sheriff’s Association (DSA) and Organization of Sheriff’s Sergeants (OSS) are very concerned about the recently publicized allegations of retaliation against Assistant Sheriff Monaghan. Though Assistant Sheriff Monaghan is not a DSA or OSS member, the DSA and OSS strongly oppose retaliating against any employee on account of that employee’s testimony or assistance in an investigation. The DSA and OSS fully support a thorough investigation of all retaliation allegations against the Sheriff and full transparency of the investigatory findings. Law enforcement is rightly held to a high standard, regardless of rank.The Sheriff’s statements late Sunday against Mike Callagy inexplicably blames him for our current labor unrest. The DSA and OSS strongly disagree. The DSA and OSS passed an overwhelming vote of no confidence against Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Victor Aenlle due to significant allegations of retaliation and unfair labor practices. Rather than scapegoat, the moment calls for reflection and consideration of bona fide concerns of the Sheriff’s employees. The DSA and OSS remain willing to work collaboratively with the Sheriff to address the labor unrest while continuing to protect the public.”

