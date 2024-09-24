NYSOFA Marks National Falls Prevention Awareness Week on Septembe... September 24, 2024 | 11:47 AM EDT Learn more about NYSOFA Marks National Falls Prevention Awareness Week on September 23-27 with Livestream and Resources to Help Prevent Injuries

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) today shares tips and resources in recognition of National Falls Prevention Awareness Week taking place September 23-27. This nationwide observance works to raise awareness on preventing falls, reducing the risk of falls, and helping older adults live without fear of falling.

Falls are a serious health issue and are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries for adults ages 65 years and older, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In the United States, approximately one in four older adults report falling each year. Of those, 37% require medical treatment or experience restrictions in their activity for at least one day.

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “NYSOFA’s mission is to ensure older New Yorkers live as independently and actively as possible for as long as possible, so we’re proud to participate in the national falls prevention awareness week to keep you and the ones you care for healthy. The message is simple: falls are preventable and there are proven ways to reduce and prevent them.”

To help raise awareness, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen will be hosting a livestream with guests from the New York State Department of Health who will share tips, resources, and statistics on falls. Watch and learn how to keep yourself or someone you care for safe from falls on September 26 at 1 p.m. on YouTube. Additionally, NYSOFA partners with GetSetUp to offer free online classes for older adults, including a series on Fall Prevention Awareness. Courses in the series feature exercises for balance and strength, how you can reduce the risk of falls, and how to live without fear of falling. These and hundreds of other online classes are available for free at https://www.getsetup.io/NYSTATE.

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “While falls are the leading cause of injuries, emergency department visits, hospitalizations and deaths among adults age 65 and older, they are also preventable. I encourage all New Yorkers to learn prevention steps to reduce their risk and that of their older loved ones from falling and potentially causing serious harm. Those steps can include a conversation with a healthcare provider about possible risks, including those associated with medications, and working to build muscle strength and improve balance.”

The CDC offers four easy tips to help prevent falls:

Speak Up: Talk openly with your healthcare provider about fall risks and prevention. Ask your doctor or pharmacist to review your medicines.

Keep Moving : Begin an exercise program to improve your leg strength and balance.

: Begin an exercise program to improve your leg strength and balance. Get an annual eye exam : Replace eyeglasses as needed.

: Replace eyeglasses as needed. Make your home safer: Remove clutter and tripping hazards.



