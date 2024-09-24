VETS PR: A State-of-the-Art Animal Hospital Opening October 1, 2024, Providing 24/7 Care for Pets in Caguas.

VETS PR, a pioneer in veterinary care, is delighted to announce the upcoming grand opening of their first animal hospital in Caguas.

Caguas holds a special place in my heart, and I am thrilled to establish the first animal hospital in the area.” — Angel Ramos Torres VMD

CAGUAS, PUERTO RICO, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VETS PR , a pioneer in veterinary care, is delighted to announce the upcoming grand opening of their first animal hospital in Caguas. Situated at Ave. Degetau A-14, Urb. San Alfonso, VETS PR, co-owned by Gabriel Cintron Colon, DVM, Jose Garcia Puebla, DVM, and Angel Ramos Torres, VMD, will commence operations October 1, 2024, offering round-the-clock services for small animals, including dogs, cats, and exotic pets.VETS PR is proud to bring a state-of-the-art animal hospital to the community of Caguas, catering to the diverse needs of its people and their beloved pets. With a deep understanding of the bond between pets and their owners, VETS PR is committed to providing compassionate care that goes above and beyond expectations. Equipped with cutting-edge medical equipment and utilizing the latest technological advancements, VETS PR ensures that every patient receives the highest standard of veterinary services.The hospital will offer a comprehensive range of services, including general wellness care, emergency care, surgery, dentistry, and specialized treatments for exotic pets. VETS PR recognizes the unique requirements of each animal and is dedicated to delivering personalized care tailored to their specific needs.Dr. Angel Ramos Torres, a respected veterinarian and co-founder of VETS PR, expressed his excitement about opening the practice in his cherished community. "Caguas holds a special place in my heart, and I am thrilled to establish the first animal hospital in the area. Our mission at VETS PR is to serve the people of Caguas and their beloved pets, providing them with exceptional care and building lasting relationships."VETS PR, co-owned by Gabriel Cintron Colon, DVM, Jose Garcia Puebla, DVM, and Angel Ramos Torres, VMD, invites the people of Caguas and all animal enthusiasts to visit their website at vetspr.com to explore the extensive range of services, meet the experienced team of veterinarians and staff, and discover the compassionate and comprehensive care options available.Appointment scheduling is now open. The practice welcomes new clients to request an appointment for primary care services at vetspr.com.About VETS PR:VETS PR is a pioneering animal hospital set to open its doors in Caguas, PR. As the first hospital of its kind in the area, VETS PR is dedicated to providing 24/7 services for small animals, including dogs, cats, and exotic pets. The hospital offers a wide array of services, such as surgery, emergency care, dentistry, and wellness care. Led by Angel Ramos Torres, VMD, Gabriel Cintron Colon, DVM, and Jose Garcia Puebla, DVM, the compassionate team at VETS PR is committed to ensuring the health and well-being of every patient.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.