The OSCE Mission to BiH Donates Specialized Equipment to Police K9 Units across the country

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) has donated today specialized equipment to K9 police units across the country. The donation includes essential work gear and is part of the Mission’s project on Addressing Security and Safety Risks of Illegal Possession, Misuse, and Trafficking of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) and their Ammunition in Bosnia and Herzegovina. K9 units will receive muzzles, Kevlar suits, training sleeves, scent detection boxes, specialized SALW suitcases, alpinist equipment for dogs as well as a scent detection carousel, altogether worth approximately EUR 70,000

The equipment will increase the weapons and explosives detection capacities of various agencies across BiH, including the BiH Border Police, the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA), the Police of Brčko District BiH, the Republika Srpska Ministry of Interior, the Federal Police Administration, as well as the Ministries of Interior of the Tuzla Canton, Una-Sana Canton, and Zenica-Doboj Canton.

“We are proud to be able to provide this gear to our partners across the country. It will significantly enhance the ability of police K9 units to detect concealed weapons, ammunition, and explosives,” said Ambassador Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH. “This donation would not have been possible if it were not for our international partners and the support that they have provided to the Project. Through our joint efforts we can help BiH address serious security threats and increases safety for all citizens,” he added.

Mlađen Božović, Chief of Cabinet of the Minister of Security, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing efforts to equip police agencies, enhancing their operational capabilities in the fight against illegal arms trade. He stated that: “These criminal activities present an increasing security challenge for all countries. Police agencies must adapt by continually strengthening their capacity to detect illegal weapons and disrupt smuggling routes. Preventing the illegal arms trade remains a top priority for the Ministry of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Our goal is to enhance security and prevent criminal activities related to weapons by curbing smuggling, both in the region and across the European Union member states."

The OSCE Mission to BiH remains committed to support authorities at all levels in mitigating security risks posed by the illegal possession, misuse, and trafficking of SALW and their ammunition. By this commitment, the Mission contributes to creating a safer and more secure environment for all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The multi-year project: Addressing Security and Safety Risks of Illegal Possession, Misuse, and Trafficking of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) and their Ammunition in Bosnia and Herzegovina is implemented by the Mission thanks to the generous support provided by Austria, the Czech Republic, the European Union, Germany, France, Liechtenstein, Norway, Slovakia, Türkiye, and the United States.