Crimson Phoenix Awarded Research Contract to Support U.S. Army’s Autonomous Combat Casualty Care Initiative

USAMRDC MTEC TATRC AC2 Award

Leveraging Advanced AI and Machine Learning to Revolutionize Combat Medical Care and Enhance Operational Efficiency in High-Stakes Environments.

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crimson Phoenix has been selected by the United States Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Defense, awarded through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC). This initiative is aligned with the mission of the Telemedicine & Advanced Technology Research Center (TATRC), which focuses on advancing technologies for autonomous casualty care (AC2). The project will significantly contribute to improving care delivery in high-pressure environments. This contract marks a significant step in the development of advanced algorithms aimed at improving the documentation of care delivery in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) environments.

Crimson Phoenix is honored to collaborate with TATRC on this pioneering project, which seeks to transform the capture and analysis of medical data in combat situations. As a leader in delivering cutting-edge, data-enabled solutions to the Intelligence and Defense Communities, Crimson Phoenix will leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and digital technologies to drive this initiative forward.

A cornerstone of Crimson Phoenix’s contribution is its specialized NuroMed application, a component of the NuroFusion platform. NuroMed employs advanced Computer Vision models to automate the real-time capture of medical data in combat scenarios. This includes tracking interventions, segmenting human bodies, and identifying patients—all crucial elements for improving the speed and accuracy of medical care under challenging conditions.

Ross O’Rourke, CEO of Crimson Phoenix, stated, “Crimson Phoenix remains at the forefront of computer vision technology in the military, defense, and national security sectors. Our collaboration with the USAMRDC is particularly meaningful to us, as it aligns with our commitment to developing technology that enhances care for our service members. We are honored to be selected for this important work and are excited to show the world how computer vision can transform medical treatment!”

Brad Becker, EVP of Crimson Phoenix, stated, “Our team members are deeply committed to the client’s mission, and we are enthusiastic about our partnership with TATRC. This collaboration represents a critical advancement in our efforts to enhance autonomous medical documentation and care delivery in combat settings.”

In addition, Crimson Phoenix is excited to partner with Clarifai to enhance its data labeling capabilities. Clarifai’s AI development and computer vision platform will allow Crimson Phoenix to efficiently annotate complex medical imagery, ensuring the highest accuracy in AI and ML models for combat casualty care. This partnership will refine Crimson Phoenix’s algorithms, enabling real-time, data-driven decision-making for the Defense and Intelligence Communities.

Crimson Phoenix’s dedication to advancing defense technology, coupled with its history of delivering impactful, data-driven solutions, has established the company as a key contributor to vital government missions.

Disclaimer:

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

About U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command: The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command is the Army's medical materiel developer, with responsibility for medical research, development, and acquisition. USAMRDC produces medical solutions for the battlefield with a focus on various areas of biomedical research, including military infectious diseases, combat casualty care, military operational medicine, medical chemical and biological defense. https://mrdc.health.mil/.

About MTEC: The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium is a 501(c)(3) biomedical technology consortium that is internationally-dispersed, collaborating with multiple government agencies under a 10-year renewable Other Transaction Agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command. The consortium focuses on the development of medical solutions that protect, treat, and optimize the health and performance of U.S. military personnel and civilians. To find out more about MTEC, visit https://mtec-sc.org/.

About TATRC: U.S. Army's Telemedicine & Advanced Technology Research Center's (TATRC) is engaged in essential medical research focused on advanced medical technologies and is dedicated to bringing innovative telehealth solutions to the Warfighter and the Military Health System. TATRC fosters research on health informatics, telemedicine / m‐Health, medical training systems and computational biology to address gaps in DoD medical research programs and military healthcare. For more information on TATRC, please visit: https://www.tatrc.org.

About Crimson Phoenix: Crimson Phoenix is a premier provider of data-enabled solutions for the Intelligence and Defense Communities. Utilizing the power of AI, ML, and advanced digital technologies, Crimson Phoenix delivers comprehensive services designed to provide a competitive edge across critical domains. For more information about Crimson Phoenix and its innovative solutions, please visit: https://www.crimsonphoenix.com.

In accordance with our agreement, we acknowledge the support received from the U.S. Government for this effort. Specifically, this project is sponsored by the Government under Other Transaction Number W81XWH-15-9-0001. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints of this material for governmental purposes, notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon.

