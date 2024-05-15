Crimson Phoenix Welcomes Marc Engelson as Chief Innovation Officer

Executive Move - Marc Engelson - Chief Innovation Officer

Crimson Phoenix appoints Marc Engelson as Chief Innovation Officer, bringing 25 years of GovCon expertise to pioneer solutions for US Gov clients.

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crimson Phoenix, a leading provider of cutting-edge data-enabled solutions to the Intelligence and Defense communities for U.S. Government customers, proudly announces the appointment of Marc Engelson as its Chief Innovation Officer. Engelson brings over 25 years of extensive experience supporting U.S. Government customers and driving technological advancements.

In his role as Chief Innovation Officer, Engelson will spearhead Crimson Phoenix's technology and innovation strategy, leveraging his deep expertise to drive forward-thinking initiatives and ensure the company remains at the forefront of industry innovation.

Before joining Crimson Phoenix, Engelson served as Senior Vice President of Eqlipse Technologies, where he led the Product and Technology groups, overseeing the development and implementation of cutting-edge solutions. Before his tenure at Eqlipse Technologies, Engelson served as Vice President of Product Solutions at Novetta, where he led the strategy, development, and delivery of their state-of-the-art product portfolio as they grew from 400 – 1700 employees.

"Stepping into the role of CIO at Crimson Phoenix, I'm genuinely thrilled to join this dynamic team. Crimson Phoenix has some highly differentiated technologies, and I look forward to enhancing them and driving forward innovative solutions that directly address our customers' critical mission requirements,” Marc Engelson mentioned to the executive team.

Engelson's extensive experience and proven track record of success make him a valuable addition to the Crimson Phoenix team. His leadership will drive innovation and deliver exceptional results for our U.S. Government customers.

Ross O’Rourke, CEO at Crimson Phoenix, said, "In the evolving Government Contracting landscape, customers need more than mere manpower; they seek truly innovative technological solutions that enable faster, more efficient results. While Crimson Phoenix already leads with differentiated technology offerings in Data Science and Data-Driven Intelligence, Engelson's expertise will elevate our capabilities to unprecedented heights. As a distinguished technologist and visionary business leader, Engelson brings a unique blend of creativity and strategic insight to Crimson Phoenix. His proven track record in tackling the nation's toughest challenges aligns seamlessly with our commitment to driving meaningful impact. Aside from that, he brings positivity, creativity, and hard work - fitting into our culture perfectly! We couldn't be happier about Marc joining our team.”

About Crimson Phoenix:

Crimson Phoenix is a trailblazer in providing cutting-edge data-enabled solutions to the Intelligence and Defense Communities. Specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital technologies to support intelligence operations, we elevate intelligence analysis to new heights of innovation. Our mission is to simplify the complex and ensure the success of your mission. Through our Centers of Excellence, we deliver comprehensive, tailored solutions and services that address our clients' unique needs and challenges. We are committed to driving innovation and advantage across critical domains, empowering our clients to achieve their objectives with confidence and efficiency. Please visit www.CrimsonPhoenix.com for more information.