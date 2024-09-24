ADBI-APAEA-CUEB Joint Workshop on Energy Security in Asia and the Pacific

Agenda Click to view

Time of Event

8:30, Beijing time

Summary

Energy security is essential to national and regional security and economic growth and stability. However, it has become increasingly complex and challenging in recent decades due to several global challenges. These include geopolitical tensions, rapid technological advancements, environmental concerns, climate change, unconventional monetary policies in advanced countries, volatile capital flows, shifts in risk sentiments, and rising energy demand. Access to clean and affordable energy is essential for the smooth functioning of modern economies. Yet, the uneven distribution of energy supplies creates significant vulnerabilities in many economies worldwide. Consequently, energy security holds a wide range of implications for prosperity, resilience, and the pursuit of inclusive and sustainable development.

Cohosted by the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), the Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association (APAEA), and the Capital University of Economics and Business (CUEB), this workshop will discuss research on critical topics related to energy security and its implications for fiscal sustainability, monetary and fiscal policy, and macroeconomic and financial stability with a particular focus on emerging economies in Asia and the Pacific.

Objectives

Examine emerging issues of energy security and its consequences on fiscal sustainability, monetary and fiscal policy, and macroeconomic and financial stability.

Highlight ideas and implications of ensuring energy security on prosperity, resilience, and the pursuit of inclusive and sustainable development.

Target Participants

Policy makers and other government officials

Experts from think tanks, academia, and international organizations

Output

Enhanced understanding of how energy security affects fiscal sustainability, monetary and fiscal policy, and macroeconomic and financial stability in emerging Asian economies.

Improved dialogue on energy security issues in support of fiscal and monetary policy development and research.

Featured research papers will be considered for inclusion in a special issue of an SSCI-listed journal.

Presentations and related materials will be made available on the ADBI website.

Partners