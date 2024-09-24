NORFOLK SOUTHERN TAKES ACTION AGAINST HUNGER WITH $100,000 DONATION TO ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK

Funds will support child nutrition in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- September is Hunger Action Month and Norfolk Southern , dedicated to supporting the communities it serves, is contributing to the cause with a $100,000 donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank . The funds will be used to support child nutrition, one of the Food Bank’s greatest areas of need at the moment, as 1 in 6 children in its 29-county service area are food insecure.“Our partners at Norfolk Southern have made a significant impact toward our efforts to fight hunger, especially among our younger populations. Hunger can affect children's health, development, and well-being, changing how their brains and bodies grow. It’s critical that we provide them with access to nutritious food that helps ensure their health and vitality, ” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “We are delighted to have Norfolk Southern honor Hunger Action Month with this generous gift and to continue to be a valuable supporter of our mission to end hunger in our communities.”In addition to the cash contributions, Norfolk Southern employees have provided hundreds of hours of volunteer time to the Food Bank, offering hands-on support to the nonprofit’s operations."We are proud to continue partnering with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to make a meaningful difference towards food insecurity,” said Kristin Wong, Director NS Foundation and Community Impact at Norfolk Southern. "Like the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Norfolk Southern is deeply committed to promoting more resilient communities by supporting important initiatives that provide resources to those in need and create lasting positive change.”Hunger Action Month is observed every September and is a nationwide initiative to raise awareness about hunger and encourage Americans to take action. From donating time or funds, to allocating resources or advocating for those in need, every action helps reduce the number of people who don’t have access to the food they need to thrive.To learn how you can take action in the fight against hunger, visit www.acfb.org or follow the Atlanta Community Food Bank on Facebook or Instagram.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.About Norfolk SouthernSince 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country’s population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSourtn.com

