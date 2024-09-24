Praxis Africa Ltd and Smart Community Exchange Announce Strategic Alliance for SMART Community Agriculture Training

Praxis Africa Ltd. SMART Community Exchange

Workforce Training to Drive Sustainable Growth for the Agriculture Sector Across the African continent

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Praxis Africa Ltd , a catalyst for sustainable development solutions in Africa, and Smart Community Exchange , an innovator in digital education and training platforms, are pleased to announce a strategic alliance to develop and deploy the SMART Community Agriculture workforce training program.This groundbreaking initiative aims to revolutionize agricultural education and workforce training across the African continent, equipping the next generation of farmers, agronomists, and agricultural professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to drive sustainable growth in the sector.The SMART Community Agriculture program will leverage cutting-edge digital learning tools and interactive content to deliver a comprehensive curriculum that covers key areas such as crop management, sustainable farming practices, agri-business, and the latest agricultural technologies. By utilizing a mobile-friendly platform, the program will ensure accessibility for learners in both urban and rural areas, enabling widespread participation and impact."This alliance represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower African farmers and agricultural professionals," said Delore Zimmerman, Founder and President Praxis Africa Ltd. "By combining our expertise in sustainable development with Smart Community Exchange digital innovation, we are creating a training program that is not only educational but also practical and impactful for the communities we serve."Minna LeVine, Founder of SMART Community Exchange, added,” We are thrilled to partner with Praxis Africa Ltd to bring the SMART Community Agriculture program to life. Our shared vision for transforming agriculture through education aligns perfectly with this initiative, and we are confident that this program will play a pivotal role in advancing agricultural skills and practices across Africa."The SMART Community Agriculture program is set to launch in October 2024, with initial deployments in Tanzania, enrolling farmers to begin learning in January 2025. The program will be available in multiple languages to cater to diverse linguistic groups, further ensuring its reach and effectiveness.This strategic alliance underscores the commitment of both organizations to fostering innovation, sustainability, and economic growth in Africa. Through the SMART Community Agriculture program, Praxis Africa Ltd and Smart Community Exchange, will create a lasting impact on the agricultural sector, ultimately contributing to food security and improved livelihoods across the continent.**For media inquiries, please contact:**Delore Zimmerman, Ph.D.Found and PresidentPraxis Africa LtdEmail: delore@praxisafrica.netTana Torrano, CEOMarket Vision Consulting, LLCEmail: ttorrano@marketvision.org---About Praxis Africa LtdPraxis Africa Ltd is dedicated to driving sustainable development in Africa through innovative solutions in agriculture, education, and technology. With a focus on empowering local communities, Praxis Africa Ltd aims to create lasting change that supports economic growth and environmental sustainability.About Smart Community ExchangeThe SMART Community Exchange brings together individuals and organizations through a powerful global platform. We advance Positive Development (PD) and SMART growth through SMART partner projects, and trade and investment, by sharing strategic Information, Education, Advocacy and Networking Resources, to foster SMART Commerce within the United States, U.S. Territories, and its allies. SMART Community Council USA is a specially formed Executive Council that drives cooperation, shares perspectives from stakeholders, and helps power enterprises, organizations, institutions, and governments with valuable insight.---

