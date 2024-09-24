Amanda McGraw to Serve as Revenue Deputy Commissioner and Chief Financial Officer

NASHVILLE - The Department of Revenue is pleased to announce the promotion of Amanda McGraw as deputy commissioner and chief financial officer, effective immediately.

In this role, Amanda will oversee the department’s financial, processing, and technology divisions. She will continue to serve as the department’s chief financial officer, directing the distribution of more than $26 billion in state and local tax revenue, managing the department’s budget, and advising on procurement and other financial matters.

“Amanda brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to this position,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We’re thrilled to promote her to deputy commissioner.”

McGraw has worked for the department since 2011, in various financial positions. Prior to Revenue, McGraw worked at the Department of Treasury.

“It’s an honor to be named deputy commissioner,” McGraw said. “I have been so fortunate to spend over a decade at the Department of Revenue and look forward to continuing to serve Tennesseans in this expanded role.”

Christine Lapps, who has served as Revenue’s deputy commissioner since 2019, continues in her role with responsibility for all customer-facing operations, overseeing the Audit, Taxpayer Services, Vehicle Services, and Collection Services divisions.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscal year, it collected nearly $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

