ADB President Reaffirms Strong Partnership with Bhutan during Official Visit

THIMPHU, BHUTAN (24 September 2024) — Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa reaffirmed ADB’s commitment to supporting Bhutan’s development goals and praised the country’s recent achievements during a 3-day official visit to the country.

“Bhutan has made significant strides in reducing poverty and improving education and health services, and its recent graduation from least developed country status is commendable,” said Mr. Asakawa. “As a trusted partner for over 4 decades, ADB remains committed to helping Bhutan build on its progress and achieve sustainable development, and the new country strategy provides the road map.”

During his visit, Mr. Asakawa met with Finance Minister and ADB Governor Lekey Dorji. The discussions centered on ADB’s support for policy reforms and institutional strengthening, climate and disaster resilient infrastructure development, and human capital development. After the meeting, Mr. Asakawa witnessed the signing by ADB and the Royal Government of Bhutan for the $30 million Distributed Solar for Public Infrastructure Project.

Mr. Asakawa will also visit the Babena satellite clinic in Thimphu, one of five clinics built with ADB financing to bring affordable health care closer to Bhutanese communities and reduce pressure on the main tertiary hospital. He will meet with students at the Samthang Technical Training Institute in Wangdue Phodrang, an institution upgraded with ADB assistance to enhance the employability of secondary school and TVET graduates.

Highlighting the pressing issue of climate change, Mr. Asakawa will visit rural areas surrounded by the Himalayan Mountains to draw attention to accelerating glacial melt in the region. “Climate action is a top priority for ADB,” he stated. “The rapid glacial melt driven by climate change poses significant risks not just for Bhutan but for the entire region. ADB is launching bold new initiatives that will build resilience in vulnerable areas like the Hindu Kush Himalayas.”

Mr. Asakawa’s visit follows the recent launch of ADB’s new Bhutan country partnership strategy (CPS). The CPS for 2024–2028 aims to reinforce Bhutan’s development efforts by strengthening public sector management, enabling private sector development, building climate-adaptive and resilient infrastructure, and enhancing human capital development to increase youth employability. The strategy aligns with Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.