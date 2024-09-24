Financial Experts Join Forces to to Help 100 Million Americans Become Financially Literate

I’ve always been passionate about helping others achieve success and financial freedom because I know how hard the path is, so when I was asked to be a part of this program, I was happy to help."” — Dr. David Phelps

ODESSA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A staggering 88% of Americans today are terrified about the stability of our economy according to a new MarketWatch poll.

Inflation has run rampant, debt has skyrocketed, and layoffs have climbed at a rapidly growing pace, and as our economy continues to weaken, more Americans will suffer. Unfortunately, a significant percentage lack the financial literacy needed to make the right financial decisions, and they will be most affected by the financial downturn.

A consortium of entrepreneurs, companies, and non-profit organizations are working to prevent that, though. Their goal is to strengthen our economy by not only protecting Americans from financial disaster, but also educating and equipping them to create true financial freedom.

To achieve this lofty goal, the Junto Program will place miniature libraries in various locations across the country that teach financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and self improvement topics that are critical to success in today’s complex world. The idea here is to provide the education people need to create financial freedom and independence in their own lives—at no cost to them, through this free library program.

The program partners with thought leaders on these critical topics to provide education that helps Americans build more productive and financially rewarding lives. These thought leaders have been selected for their reputation and contributions to their respective fields. The titles currently available in these libraries include:

* Inflation: The Silent Retirement Killer

* What your Next

* Rich Dad, Poor Dad

* The War on Small Business

* You Will Own Nothing

* Can’t Hurt Me

* It’s Rising Time

* Rich Woman

* The Unseen Journey

The concept was the brainchild of Eric Scrivens, a high school teacher and wrestling coach in Osceola, Florida.

When he saw a knowledge gap that was hurting people in his town, he jumped in to help his own students improve in these areas by starting a small library with a few books on financial literacy. It soon evolved into a much larger mission, and several prominent experts jumped at the opportunity to help educate the future generations of Americans on these critical topics. Noted financial experts Carol Roth and Dr. David Phelps were two of the first.

Roth, a highly respected TV commentator and self-described “recovering” investment banker known for teaching the importance of financial literacy, said,

“Freedom and wealth are closely linked. But over time, it seems like the path to attaining that and the American Dream has been cluttered with more obstacles. Coming from a blue-collar family, I have been able to seize that American Dream, and I have fought to help preserve that opportunity for every American. Financial literacy is a great tool to help clear the path and let more individuals pursue economic freedom and wealth-creation opportunities foundational to the American Dream.”

Phelps, who runs the real estate investing community, Freedom Founders, and helped the Florida Department of Education develop the new financial literacy curriculum that was recently implemented in all K-12 schools in the state, says,

“I’ve always been passionate about helping others achieve success and financial freedom because I know firsthand how hard the path is, so when I was asked to be a part of this program, I was happy to help. The more people we can educate on these critical topics, the more their lives and our economy as a whole will improve,”

The program has currently been approved for six locations so far, and the group plans to set up libraries in 25 more locations by the end of 2024.

* St. Cloud High School

* F.W. Springstead High School

* Action Zone

* Entrepreneur Collaborative Center

* The Nest Colab

* NextGen Community

Scrivens says that people with suitable locations who are interested in hosting a Junto library can contact the organization directly, through its website. The ideal locations are open to a large number of people throughout the day, with someone on premise who can sign the books in and out for visitors. His library is in his classroom, where hundreds of students will enter and leave, and even more will have access to throughout the day. In Action Zone’s case, it’s in a shared collab space with several other non-profit entrepreneurial organizations. The idea is to put these libraries in places where the people most likely to consume and implement the knowledge will be. That could include:

* Virtual office centers

* Classrooms

* Collab workspaces

* Entrepreneurial organizations

* Chambers of Commerce

A complete list of the books will be available on the website, as well as information about the authors and links to their websites, and all library locations as well. In the meantime, if you’re interested in hosting a library or you're a journalist interested in covering the Junto Program, you can contact the organization through its website.

