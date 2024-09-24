Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market is Projected to Grow to US$ 173.10 Billion At a CAGR 8.2% From 2024 - 2032

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market

The rising demand for wireless services in new markets is the major factor driving the need for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

Prepaid mobile virtual network operators are being increasingly used by consumers as they provide them with greater flexibility and control over their mobile services.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The research study offers competitive dynamics by evaluating product portfolios, business segments, and key strategic developments by top market participants.According to Polaris Market Research’s latest study, the market for mobile virtual network operators is anticipated to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market size was valued at USD 85.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 173.10 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is a wireless communication services provider that can sell mobile services without the need to have a mobile spectrum license. It does so by using the network of a licensed mobile provider. Mobile virtual network operators lease and resell capacity from mobile network operators (MNOs) in the form of data bandwidth or minutes. They purchase this capacity at wholesale prices and can provide discounted or competitive retail prices owing to the low overhead costs. MVNOs don't have to deal with the significant infrastructure and operating expenses needed to run a wireless network.

MVNOs are broadly classified into four main types: full MVNOs, light MVNOs, branded resellers, and network enablers. Full MVNOs have their own core network infrastructure and manage several aspects of their network services. Light MNVOs, on the other hand, delegate network operations to a host provider. Network enablers provide the required infrastructure and services that allow MVNOs to offer services to their customers. With growing technological advancements in the smartphone industry, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market demand is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years.

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐧 2023: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 85.24 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
• 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 2032: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 173.10 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
• 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑: 8.2% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024–2032
• 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: 2023
• 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚: 2019–2022
• 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝: 2024–2032

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The top market players continually innovative to provide advanced products to consumers. Also, they are focusing on entering new markets in developing regions to expand their consumer base and strengthen their market presence.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 (𝐌𝐕𝐍𝐎) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Consumer Cellular
• DISH Wireless LLC
• Drillisch Telecom
• Google Fi
• Mint Mobile LLC
• Quebecor
• Red Pocket Mobile
• T-Mobile International AG

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:
Rising Wireless Services: The need for efficient and reliable wireless services has surged as consumers increasingly use mobile devices for communication for communication and entertainment. MVOs play a crucial role in these aspects by providing wireless services without the need of having to own an underlying network infrastructure.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements in the smartphone industry are supporting the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market growth. The MVNO market demand is anticipated to rise owing to factors such as increased mobile broadband speeds and a growing need for value-added services.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
Europe: Europe dominated the market for MVNOs in 2023. The region's robust growth is primarily fueled by the presence of a highly developed network infrastructure that offers a favorable environment for regional market growth. Besides, the high level of mobile device penetration across Europe further boosts the demand for advanced MVNO services.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market from 2024 to 2032. The rapid expansion of the telecom sector in the region primarily contributes to this growth. Besides, efforts by major nations such as China, India, and Myanmar to modernize and expand their telecommunication offerings further contribute to regional market sales.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
By Operational Model Outlook
• Full MVNO
• Reseller
• Service Provider

By Service Type Outlook
• Postpaid
• Prepaid

By Subscriber Outlook
• Business/Enterprise
• Individual/Residential

By Region Outlook
• North America (US, Canada)
• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:
What is the estimated CAGR for the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market?
The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2032.

What are the key segments covered?
The key segments covered in the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market report are operational model, service type, subscriber, and region.

Which operational model segment led the market in 2023?
The full MVNO segment dominated the marker for mobile virtual network operators.

By subscriber analysis, which segment dominated the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market?
The business or enterprise segment dominated the market in 2023. Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

