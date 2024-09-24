Celebrity Dog Swaggy Wolfdog Offers Cash Reward After losing $100K Custom Chain at Red Carpet

Swaggy on red carpet with Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swaggy Wolfdog, the internet-famous pup boasting over 10 million followers, stole the spotlight at the recent iHeartRadio event held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this past weekend.He was spotted taking photos with celebrities like Big Sean, Camila Cabello, and Flavor Flav, captivating attendees with his signature style. Unfortunately, the celebration took a turn for the worse when his custom $100,000 diamond chain went missing. The chain, a gift from the owner of luxury jeweler Aporro , disappeared on the second day of the event, just days after Swaggy had received it.This unique piece had quickly become an integral part of Swaggy’s iconic look, especially following his appearances in viral and controversial videos alongside Lil Tay. Swaggy is best known for his viral photo with Taylor Swift at Coachella, which received millions of likes and propelled him to even greater fame.Swaggy also started on the app Musically, now known as TikTok and was the very first dog on the app. He was also a rescue before he began skyrocketing to fame and is currently the president and pet aggregator of his own organization “Life of Miracles”, a foundation created by his team that rescues abandoned dogs from Mexico.In response to the loss, Swaggy's team has announced they will offer a cash reward to anyone who finds and returns the chain.Swaggy’s team is pleading for anyone with information on the chain’s whereabouts to be encouraged to come forward.For more information on Swaggy Wolfdog or story opportunities please contact Trevino Enterprises @ (818) 302-0030 or via email: reyna@trevinoenterprises.net or carlosp@trevinoenterprises.net###

SWAGGY on red carpet @IHeart music festival

