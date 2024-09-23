To His Excellency Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran
AZERBAIJAN, September 23 - 23 September 2024, 15:44
Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply shocked by the news of numerous casualties as a result of an explosion at a coal mine in the city of Tabas.
I share your grief over this tragedy, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, the relatives and loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Iran, and wish the injured a recovery.
May Allah rest their souls in peace!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 23 September 2024
