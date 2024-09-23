Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

23 September 2024

Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply shocked by the news of numerous casualties as a result of an explosion at a coal mine in the city of Tabas.

I share your grief over this tragedy, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, the relatives and loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Iran, and wish the injured a recovery.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 September 2024

