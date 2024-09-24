Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,557 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev viewed 5th “ADEX-2024" and "Securex Caspian" exhibitions

AZERBAIJAN, September 24 - 24 September 2024, 13:55

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, viewed the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense "ADEX-2024" and International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment "Securex Caspian" exhibitions at the Baku Expo Center on September 24.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev viewed 5th “ADEX-2024" and "Securex Caspian" exhibitions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more