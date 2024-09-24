Ilham Aliyev viewed 5th “ADEX-2024" and "Securex Caspian" exhibitions

AZERBAIJAN, September 24 - 24 September 2024, 13:55

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, viewed the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense "ADEX-2024" and International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment "Securex Caspian" exhibitions at the Baku Expo Center on September 24.

