Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,657 in the last 365 days.

nternational Forum themed “Facing the New World Order” was held at ADA University with participation of Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, April 9 - Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on April 5.

During the conversation, the two heads of state discussed current issues on the bilateral and multilateral...

05 April 2025, 16:15

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

nternational Forum themed “Facing the New World Order” was held at ADA University with participation of Ilham Aliyev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more