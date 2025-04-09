nternational Forum themed “Facing the New World Order” was held at ADA University with participation of Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, April 9 - Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on April 5.

During the conversation, the two heads of state discussed current issues on the bilateral and multilateral...

05 April 2025, 16:15