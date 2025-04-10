Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit

AZERBAIJAN, April 10 - From Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

On the blessed occasion of Eid al-Fitr, I convey my warmest congratulations to you, and wish Your Excellency good health, long life and success.

On...

09 April 2025, 19:17

