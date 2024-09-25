Yorba Brings Paid Subscription Tracking to Canada

Find all paid subscriptions and cancel unused ones easily.

Major Banks in Canada Now Supported, Allowing Users to Easily Monitor, Manage, and Cancel Paid Subscriptions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yorba , the platform that helps people declutter their digital footprint, has officially expanded its subscription tracking services to Canada. First launched in the United States, Yorba's paid subscription tracking feature now helps more people to easily see, manage, and reduce their monthly and annual subscription expenses.A growing number of apps and websites are using "dark patterns" – tricky design tactics meant to nudge people into buying products or services they might not need [1]. These manipulative techniques are having a widespread impact, and 73% of Canadians admit they’ve signed up for a service to get a free trial or promotional deal, only to forget to cancel before being charged [2]. On top of that, nearly half of consumers underestimate their monthly subscription spending by at least $100 [3].This makes Yorba's mission to declutter and reduce the overload in people’s digital lives while protecting their online presence more critical than ever. With the addition of all the most prominent consumer banks in Canada to Yorba's network, users in these regions can now find all the accounts they're paying for, receive alerts about upcoming charges, and easily cancel unwanted subscriptions.“Expanding into Canada is a significant step in our mission to empower people globally to take control of their digital footprint,” said Chris Zeunstrom, CEO and Founder of Yorba. “With this update, our users can more effectively manage their subscriptions, saving both money and time. Our platform is designed to provide peace of mind—helping people cut unnecessary costs while ensuring their privacy is always a priority. We’re proud to offer a solution that puts users in control of their digital footprint.”Key features now available to Canadian users include:1. Active Subscription Monitoring: Automatically track and organize paid subscriptions.2. Cancellation Support: Cancel unwanted subscriptions directly through Yorba.3. Payment Alerts: Stay ahead of upcoming subscription charges with timely reminders.Beyond subscription tracking, Yorba offers a range of tools that help individuals get greater control over their data. These include monitoring for data breaches users could be affected by and assisting with finding and deleting unused accounts, making it easier to keep personal information safe. Yorba’s commitment to user privacy means a completely ad-free experience and full control over personal data.Users can choose from a free basic plan or a premium subscription for $6 per month, which offers advanced features like active paid subscription monitoring, unlimited actions, and priority access to new updates.Since its beta launch in 2023, Yorba has grown rapidly, continuing to refine its platform to meet the needs of a global audience. The recent expansion into Canada marks another step forward in Yorba’s mission to help people streamline their online lives, cut down on unnecessary expenses, and safeguard their personal information, all with a strong focus on privacy and security.About YorbaYorba is a Public Benefit Corporation headquartered in Lisbon and New York, recognized as one of the top 15 startups in Portugal. Founded by Chris Zeunstrom, David Schmudde, and Nolan Cabeje, Yorba is a digital footprint management platform that helps users find, manage, and protect their online accounts. The company prioritizes user privacy and well-being, offering members a way to get fewer unwanted emails, save on unused subscriptions, and keep their personal information safer from being shared, sold, or stolen.[1] https://techcrunch.com/2024/07/10/ftc-study-finds-dark-patterns-used-by-a-majority-of-subscription-apps-and-websites/ [2] https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/survey-73-of-canadians-trapped-by-recurring-subscriptions-824802603.html [3] https://www.crresearch.com/blog/subscription-service-statistics-and-costs/

Declutter your digital footprint. Find, manage, and track your accounts easily, one step at a time.

