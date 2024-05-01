Yorba Introduces Delete Desk, the Largest Free Directory Helping People Close Unwanted Accounts Easily
Hailed "The Mint for decluttering your online life," Yorba launches Delete Desk as the next phase to help people manage their digital footprintNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yorba, the platform that helps people declutter their online presence, today announced the launch of Delete Desk, the largest free directory of account deletion instructions on the internet.
Yorba recognizes that internet users are inundated. In fact, the average internet user holds 220 online accounts. Additionally, recent data shows that more than 26B records were leaked in 2024. Even when people take certain precautions like using a VPN or setting unique passwords, it’s possible that their personal data has already been involved in a breach. However, when it’s time to finally delete those old accounts, it becomes nearly impossible to track down how to actually do it—until Delete Desk.
Delete Desk was developed to help people get out of unnecessary accounts for free. It is an active database that’s currently 7x the size of the next largest database and is continuing to grow. With over 10,000 records covering 75% of all online traffic, it includes direct links to close online accounts, deletion instructions, and vendors' contact information, so people can quickly delete accounts they no longer want. People can utilize search and filtering to find information easily.
“Delete Desk marks an important step in our mission to empower individuals to take control of their online presence,” says Chris Zeunstrom, Founder of Yorba. “We’ve all been overwhelmed with annoying emails and struggled to delete accounts we don’t even remember creating. With this database we have kickstarted a powerful platform the internet community can easily keep updated for the benefit of all, people can efficiently manage and reduce their digital footprint, enhancing both their privacy and security."
Yorba entered the market in January 2024 and has since been helping the members streamline their online presence. Users can access Yorba’s basic plan for free or sign up for a premium membership for just $6 a month. For more information, visit Yorba.co and access Delete Desk at www.deletedesk.org.
About Yorba
Yorba is a Public Benefit Corporation headquartered in Lisbon and New York, recognized as one of the top 15 startups in Portugal. Founded by Chris Zeunstrom, David Schmudde, and Nolan Cabeje, Yorba is a digital footprint management platform that helps users find, manage, and protect their online accounts. The company prioritizes user privacy and well-being, offering members a way to get fewer unwanted emails, save on unused subscriptions, and keep their personal information safer from being shared, sold, or stolen.
