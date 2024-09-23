Press Statement by the Global Governance Group (3G) on its Seventeeth Ministerial Meeting on 23 September 2024

The 17th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Governance Group (3G)[1] was convened in New York on 23 September 2024 on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). This annual meeting with the Group of Twenty (G20) Troika aims to promote a more inclusive, accountable and effective global governance framework. The Troika of the G20 (previous, current and incoming Presidencies) – India, Brazil and South Africa – joined the 3G Foreign Ministers to discuss how the 3G and G20 could further cooperate to tackle the crises facing the world today.

Brazil, in its capacity as the 2024 G20 Presidency, updated the 3G Ministers on the outcomes of key G20 meetings to date, as well as the roadmap to this year’s G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on 18 and 19 November 2024. The 3G Ministers commended Brazil on its choice of “Building A Just World and A Sustainable Planet” as its Presidency’s theme, and its focus on three key pillars: “Social Inclusion and Hunger and Poverty”, “Energy Transitions and Promotion of Sustainable Development” and “Reform of Global Governance Institutions”.

The 3G Ministers acknowledged that hunger and poverty continued to challenge countries’ development and that their eradication would contribute to a more just, equal, inclusive, prosperous and harmonious world. In this regard, the 3G welcomed the creation of a Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, open to all Member States of the United Nations (UN).

The 3G Ministers noted the G20’s commitment to place sustainable development at the centre of the international cooperation agenda. They concurred with the G20’s focus on promoting environmental preservation and the sustainable use of natural resources, addressing challenges arising from climate change, ensuring equitable economic growth, and safeguarding social well-being for all. In this regard, they welcomed the Brazilian G20 Presidency’s efforts to bring the issue of inequality, in all its dimensions, to the centre of the G20’s agenda, and to call for scaling up of financing for sustainable development.

The 3G Ministers recognised the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s assessment that the world has only until the end of this decade to prevent the global temperature from rising beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and that crossing this threshold would unleash severe climate change impacts. They stressed the urgency of tackling the climate crisis and reaffirmed the need for accelerated progress in line with the Paris Agreement including mobilisation and provision of financial resources. In this context, they welcomed Brazil’s establishment of the G20 Task Force for Global Mobilisation Against Climate Change.

The 3G Ministers noted that the geopolitical landscape has become more volatile, straining the rules-based multilateral system. They agreed with the G20 on the urgent need to reform global governance institutions, including through better representing the diversity of their membership and considering the perspectives of its small- and medium-sized states, as well as strengthening their inclusivity and improving their capacity to address complex challenges. They resolved to strengthen the ability of the multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core, to address current trade challenges and achieve peace, stability and inclusive sustainable development. In this context, they welcomed the G20 Call to Action on Global Governance Reforms.

The 3G Ministers commended the G20’s inclusive approach towards the diverse voices from across the UN membership when considering solutions to global challenges, exemplified by the unprecedented decision to invite the Foreign Ministers of all UN Member States to the second G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New York. The 3G Ministers reaffirmed their continued support for Brazil’s G20 agenda this year, and look forward to continuing their partnership with the G20 under South Africa’s Presidency in 2025. They are encouraged that South Africa will continue the G20’s strong engagement of the 3G and other regional and international organisations, in particular the UN.

[1] The 3G comprises the following Member States of the United Nations: Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Chile, Costa Rica, Finland, Guatemala, Jamaica, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, San Marino, Senegal, Singapore, Slovenia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Viet Nam.