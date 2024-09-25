Celebrate EKOUAER’s 9th Anniversary with NYFW-Inspired Styles and Discounts

Banner image for Ekouaer's 9th anniversary campaign.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To celebrate EKOUAER's 9th anniversary, the brand looks back on its significant milestones and prepares for its future. Since its launch on Amazon in 2015, EKOUAER has been known for creating loungewear that embodies both comfort and elegance. It experienced rapid growth, achieving over $265.8 million in revenue by 2023. Currently, EKOUAER provides comfortable, skin-friendly sleepwear to tens of millions of users in over 180 countries and regions around the world, further demonstrating its global influence. The year 2024 marked another major milestone as EKOUAER made its debut at New York Fashion Week (NYFW), a testament to its evolution and prominence in the fashion world.At NYFW, EKOUAER unveiled its Spring/Summer 2025 collection at Cipriani, 25 Broadway, New York, under the show slogan "Pure comfort, soft elegance." This debut symbolized the brand's entry into a prestigious fashion arena, further reinforcing its reputation for blending luxury with accessibility. Supermodel Helena Christensen graced the runway, wearing an iconic pajama set crafted from satin, emphasizing both elegance and comfort. From its inception in 2015, EKOUAER has been driven by a commitment to softness and comfort, carefully selecting fabrics that provide a breathable, warm, and gentle experience. This dedication allows wearers to embrace relaxation, whether curling up with a good book or creating lasting memories with loved ones. The event gained widespread attention, with the brand's advertisement lighting up Times Square on the Nasdaq screen and a feature article in Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), one of fashion's top media outlets.To commemorate its anniversary, EKOUAER is offering up to 30% off select items on Amazon and its official website. This celebration provides customers with a unique opportunity to purchase exclusive pieces from the NYFW collection, including the same outfit Helena Christensen wore on the runway. The pajama top is designed with a notch collar, button front, v-neck, and contrast piping, paired with elastic waist pants, offering a sophisticated lounging option. You can shop this piece at here. Additionally, another exclusive Spring/Summer 2025 item will be available early — a lightweight two-piece satin pajama set featuring a pullover tee and long pants, perfect for those seeking a silky, comfortable fit. This must-have for fashion enthusiasts can be found at here. Beyond these NYFW pieces, six more of EKOUAER’s best-selling fall and winter essentials are available at discounted prices. These selections highlight the brand’s renowned comfort and style, making them ideal for the approaching cooler months. Customers can take advantage of these deals during the anniversary celebration and look forward to additional discounts during the upcoming fall Prime Day.Among the featured products are:Ekouaer Women's Turtleneck Long Sleeve Shirts Lightweight Base Layer Solid Slim Fit Tops – A great layering option for chilly weather or worn solo for a simple, stylish look. Explore more at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C7W3RG6Y Ekouaer Zip Up Robes for Women Short Waffle Bathrobe Lightweight Knee Length Housecoat with Pockets Nightgown – Featuring a cozy waffle texture, this robe is both practical and comfortable. Check it out at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CZKHPY91 Ekouaer Women's Nightgown V Neck Striped Button Down Sleepwear 3/4 Sleeves Nightshirts Soft Button Sleep Dress – Soft and stylish, this nightgown is the perfect choice for a cozy evening. Available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FX1Q8SL Ekouaer Nightgowns for Women 2 Pack Button Down Sleepshirt Short Sleeve Nightshirt Soft Sleepwear V Neck Pajama Dress – Combining convenience and comfort, this pajama dress is a must-have. Find it at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBKD9R1T Ekouaer Women's Waffle Knit Pajama Sets Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Matching Lounge Set Loungewear Sweatsuit with Pockets – This chic waffle-knit lounge set is perfect for relaxing days at home. Discover it at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09N3WPTY6 As EKOUAER continues to expand and innovate, the brand’s fall Prime Day promotions are set to bring even more exciting offers, making this the perfect time for customers to refresh their loungewear collections.About EKOUAERFounded in 2015, EKOUAER is dedicated to creating loungewear that combines softness, comfort, and timeless elegance. The brand’s mission is to help individuals unwind and savor life’s quieter moments, fostering a state of tranquility and peace. EKOUAER’s dedication to these principles has resonated with over 20 million clients globally, making it a trusted name in the world of loungewear. Softer Pajamas, Sweeter Dreams. For more information, visit:Brand Website: https://ekouaer.com/ Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Ekouaer/page/9A1AB698-AD0F-4C23-AEED-46CAC35A1B77?ref_=ast_bln&store_ref=bl_ast_dp_brandLogo_sto Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ekouaerofficial/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ekouaer

