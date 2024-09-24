Carper Applauds Final Rule from EPA to Implement AIM Act and Reduce Use of HFCs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today applauded the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) announcement that the agency has finalized a rule to establish the Emissions Reduction and Reclamation program. This new program will help reduce releases of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and ensure better management of these climate-damaging super pollutants.

The rule implements a key provision of the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act, legislation authored by Chairman Carper and Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) and signed into law in December 2020. The AIM Act directs EPA to phase down the production and consumption of HFCs.

“Hydrofluorocarbons can be thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in our atmosphere. The bipartisan AIM Act is proof that we can work together to protect our planet and strengthen American businesses all while creating good-paying jobs,” said Chairman Carper. “Today’s announcement from EPA brings us one step closer to fully realizing the benefits of this bipartisan law.”

Read more about Chairman Carper and Senator Kennedy’s AIM Act here.

###