Zero Overdose Announces Strategic Partnership with Two Chairs to Combat Overdose Crisis

The partnership equips Two Chairs therapists with specialized training in overdose prevention and personalized safety planning.

TILLSON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zero Overdose, a leading organization dedicated to preventing overdose deaths, proudly unveils its transformative collaboration with Two Chairs, a modern behavioral health company, aimed at tackling the overdose crisis head-on. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the ongoing battle, signaling a united effort to save lives and promote the reduction of overdose events.

At the core of this alliance is Two Chairs’ commitment to becoming a Zero Overdose Organization, furthering their dedication to holistic care and community health. By joining forces with Zero Overdose, Two Chairs empowers its over 500 licensed therapists to lead the charge in overdose prevention and intervention.

“At Two Chairs, caring for the whole person means understanding and addressing all aspects of our clients’ well-being,” said Colleen Marshall, MA, LMFT, Chief Clinical Officer of Two Chairs. “By partnering with Zero Overdose and providing specialized training to our team, we’re able to better support those at risk and create safer, more personalized care plans that protect our clients’ health and safety.”

As part of this groundbreaking initiative, Zero Overdose conducted a specialized Overdose Safety Planning Training for Two Chairs’ entire team, from front-line clinicians to administrative and leadership. This innovative training equipped behavioral health care professionals with the essential knowledge and skills needed to identify risk factors for unintentional overdose and collaboratively develop personalized safety plans for individuals at risk.

“Our partnership with Two Chairs marks a pivotal moment in our mission to eradicate overdose deaths. Together, we are forging a path towards a safer, healthier future where every individual has the support they need to thrive,” said Virna Little, PsyD, LCSW Co-Founder, COO, of Zero Overdose.

By integrating overdose prevention strategies into its comprehensive mental health care model, Two Chairs is setting a new standard for patient-centered support. Through ongoing education, awareness, and proactive intervention, both organizations are poised to make a profound impact on communities nationwide.

About Two Chairs:

Two Chairs delivers the nation's best therapy at scale. Founded in 2017, the company's mission is to build a world where we all have access to exceptional mental health care. Their unique approach begins with an in-depth, research-backed process where a licensed Two Chairs clinician matches patients with their ideal therapist. Two Chairs then uses their industry-leading system for measurement-based care to help patients get better, faster. Two Chairs is the employer of choice for over 500 licensed therapists across 90 areas of expertise and has more than 20 million covered lives. The company has earned a number of awards, including 2024 Great Place To Work, 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces, 2024 Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators, and San Francisco Business Times Best Places To Work.

About Zero Overdose:

Zero Overdose is a pioneering organization dedicated to preventing overdose deaths and promoting community health and safety. Zero Overdose works to raise awareness about overdose risks, provide education and resources to individuals and communities. For more information visit www.zerooverdose.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.