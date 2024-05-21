Dr. Jorge R. Petit Appointed as Strategy and Development Advisor at Zero Overdose

Zero Overdose appoints Dr. Jorge R. Petit as Strategy and Development Advisor to boost overdose prevention through strategic planning and initiatives.

TILLSON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zero Overdose proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Jorge R. Petit as their new Strategy and Development Advisor. Dr. Petit, a prominent figure in community psychiatry and healthcare, brings his extensive expertise to further Zero Overdose’s mission of preventing overdose deaths through innovative, community-driven solutions.

With a career spanning over 30 years in healthcare, Dr. Petit has been instrumental in developing strategies to support vulnerable populations, especially those affected by substance use disorders. His new role at Zero Overdose will focus on strategic planning and developing initiatives and partnerships to enhance the organization’s impact on overdose prevention.

"I am excited to take on the role of Strategy and Development Advisor with Zero Overdose," stated Dr. Petit. "It’s a privilege to contribute to such a vital cause. Our goal is to expand our outreach and educational programs, enhancing our ability to prevent overdose deaths across the nation."

Dr. Virna Little, Co-founder and COO of Zero Overdose, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Petit to our team. His vast experience in community health and his proactive approach are crucial as we enhance our strategic initiatives. His expertise will be pivotal in driving forward our mission to save lives."

Dr. Petit’s role will include guiding Zero Overdose in refining and implementing comprehensive strategies and innovative partnerships that effectively address the current overdose epidemic, thus ensuring a broader and more profound community impact.

About Zero Overdose

Zero Overdose is a nonprofit organization committed to preventing overdose events and deaths through use of overdose safety planning, advocacy, education, and community outreach initiatives. For more information visit www.ZeroOverdose.org

About Dr. Jorge R. Petit, MD

Jorge R. Petit, MD is a board-certified psychiatrist with an extensive background in community, public, and adult psychiatry. As the CEO and Founder of Quality Healthcare Solutions LLC, he focuses on enhancing healthcare delivery for the most vulnerable. In his role at Zero Overdose, Dr. Petit aims to leverage his deep understanding of community health challenges to develop partnerships and strategies that mitigate the overdose crisis effectively. www.drjpetit.org