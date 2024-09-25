Nationally Recognized Women's Health Expert, Dr. Kristin McKitish, 'Midlife Mastery' Guest Speaker at HAYVN September 25

Linda Stephens, Founder and President, Linda Stephens Health and Wellness, Midlife Mastery

Women learn how to expertly manage their midlife symptoms through nutrition, supplements, sleep, meditation, and mindset, and via hormone replacement therapy.

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, September 25th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at HAYVN Coworking, Linda Stephens, master nutritionist, women’s health and wellness authority, and founder of “Midlife Mastery” women’s health education series, will interview nationally recognized women’s hormone health expert and special guest speaker, Dr. Kristin McKitish of ES Health. Dr. McKitish will share her insights and expertise on the role hormones play in a woman’s life during her menopause years, and when and how to integrate hormone replacement therapy or HRT.Linda’s "Midlife Mastery" education series has changed the lives of hundreds of midlife women and now you can be one of them! Linda brings together leading experts in nutrition, hormone replacement therapy, meditation and mindfulness, and strategies on supplements, the environment, and the importance of a good night’s sleep.In addition to several valuable takeaways, each attendee will receive a copy of her bestselling cookbook co-authored by acclaimed private chef, Patty D’Alessio, “In the Kitchen with Chef Patty.”WHOWeeks One Through Four:Linda M. Stephens, Founder and President, Linda Stephens Health and Wellness, HAYVN Coworking MemberWeek Two: Dr. Kristin McKitish, ES Health , Nationally Recognized Women’s Hormonal Health ExpertWeek Three: Leann Kelly, Yoga, Meditation and Mindfulness Guru, and Business Partner at Linda Stephens Health and WellnessWHAT Midlife Mastery In-Person and Zoom Weekly Series Showcasing Women’s Health ExpertsWHERE HAVYN Coworking, 320 Post Road, Second Floor, Darien, Connecticut; On ZoomWHEN Wednesday, September 18th, September 25th, October 2nd, October 9thHOW RSVP lindaifbbpro@gmail.comWeekly Midlife Mastery $125 Attend any one or more classes either in-person or via Zoom:About Linda Stephens, Founder and President, Linda Stephens Health and Wellness, Founder, Midlife Mastery SeriesOver the past 15 years, Linda Stephens, Founder and Principal, Linda Stephens Health and Wellness, has earned a reputation as one of the nation’s leading experts in women’s health and fitness, with a specialty in midlife. She provides nutritional counseling, fitness training, and Midlife Mastery courses across the country, in person and online, to help women feel sexier and more confident in midlife. She has been a special guest on Muscle and Fitness Television,is a monthly health and wellness columnist for Darien Magazine, Contributing Columnist in Top Doctor Magazine, and is a Board member of the Darien Chamber of Commerce.Before launching her company, she was an award-winning International Federation of Body Builders Figure Pro, and Fitness Trainer. https://www.lindamstephens.com/ # # #

