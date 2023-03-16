RECOGNIZED BEHAVIORAL FINANCE EXPERT DEBORAH PRATT BURNS TO SPEAK TO HAYVN COWORKING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS & ENTREPRENERS
INTERACTIVE PRESENTATION: 10 LIFE-CHANGING MONEY MOVES TO MASTER IN YOUR 20S & CREATE YOUR PERSONAL ROADMAP TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM
“Deborah is simply THE BEST. She has provided me with financial knowledge, insights, and tools for success, and the confidence to know that I can tackle any financial challenge that comes my way.”DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deborah Pratt Burns, founder of Literacy to Legacy Mentors behavioral finance education and mentoring company, www.literacytolegacymentors.net, will host an interactive and fun presentation on April 20th at the monthly meeting of HAVYN Coworking’s HYPE Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs group, celebrating its first anniversary this year. Attendees will learn “10 Life-Changing Money Moves to Master in Your 20’s,” and “How to Create Your Personal Roadmap to Financial Freedom.” HYPE events are open to HAYVN members and young adults and community members ages 18-30. To learn more about HYPE, the 2023 speaker lineup, and to purchase event tickets click here: https://hayvn.com/hype-young-professionals-entrepreneurs/
“I am passionate about providing young adults with the behavioral personal finance tools and the confidence they need to succeed,” Burns said. “Post-pandemic, young people are seeking in-person connection and community, as well as mentors and coaches to guide and empower them in all aspects of their lives.” A recent Forbes Magazine survey revealed: 79% of Millennials and Gen Zs turn to social media for financial advice. Burns added,” I am sincerely grateful to HAYVN for the opportunity to give back and make a difference in the lives of our youth.” Burns has been educating and mentoring young adults, entrepreneurs, mid-career executives, individuals, and families on all aspects of behavioral personal finance since 1993.
Burns leverages behavioral finance principles, as well as motivational and positive affirmation techniques, to help her clients shift their limiting beliefs, behaviors, and patterns around money to become more financially savvy and successful. As a champion for financial literacy, especially since personal finance courses are taught in only a handful of high schools in the U.S., Burns launched her company, Literacy to Legacy Mentors Reframing Your Financial Future, on April 28th during Financial Literacy Month. Her “Financial Freedom Education and Entrepreneur Spotlight” YouTube channel includes informative interviews with financial, tax, and legal experts and lifestyle entrepreneurs, and her “Money Mastery Minute” videos on a wide variety of timely and relevant personal finance topics.
According to HAYVN Coworking HYPE Founder, Amanda Miller, “With the support of HAYVN Coworking Founder, Felicia Rubinstein, “I launched HYPE to bring together young entrepreneurs and professionals to provide connection and community, workplace empowerment, and personal growth and transformation.” Miller added, “The group, co-led by two of the most capable young executives and HAYVN members, Leala A. Marlin and Katherine (Kat) Gunya, meets monthly at HAYVN Coworking in Darien, Connecticut.” She continued, “As HYPE is one of the only professional youth-oriented groups of its kind in Fairfield County and in the State, we are excited to have the opportunity to expand our reach and continue to make a positive impact in the lives of our members and the community at large.” Rubinstein added, “With so many young professionals struggling during the pandemic, HAYVN continues to be a safe place to support each other in their career and personal journeys. We are here to help them make their dreams come true.”
To learn more about HAYVN Coworking online and in-person events, workspace, and special event rental space, please visit hayvn.com. To book a 1:1 mentoring or a business advisory session with Deborah, or attend an in-person or online event, please visit linktr.ee/FinancialMentorEducation, or to learn more about behavioral personal finance education and mentoring visit: literacytolegacymentors/youtube.com and literacytolegacymentors.net, or to learn more about Deborah’s business and brand advisory services visit: burnscommunications.net.
Biographies:
Deborah Pratt Burns is a recognized and sought-after behavioral finance educator and mentor who, over the past three decades, has guided hundreds of young adults on how to master their money and achieve financial freedom.
Leala Marlin is a University of Tennessee, Knoxville, graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Communication, Journalism, and Electronic Media, Leala Marlin was a Director of Diversity Affairs, Senator for the College of Communications, and feature writer for UT Torchlight. In addition to this involvement, she became actively engaged in her local community through volunteering.
Katherine Gunya is a University of St. Andrews, Scotland graduate with a Bachelor of Psychology degree. She co-leads HAYVN HYPE with Leala Marlin to offer space for early career professionals and entrepreneurs to meet like-minded individuals, develop skills, and provide support.
