ADB Launches Country Partnership Strategy for Fiji for 2024-2028

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (24 September 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a new country partnership strategy (CPS) with Fiji for 2024–2028, which will support Fiji’s resilience to economic and climate-related shocks.

“This new CPS will build on ADB’s ongoing assistance to support more resilient public finances, quality infrastructure and services, and a greener and more diversified private sector,” said ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez. “The strategic partnership will tailor ADB support towards Fiji’s recently launched National Development Plan 2025-2029.”

The new strategy will prioritize assistance for public sector management, improving access to climate-resilient transport infrastructure, and climate-resilient urban water and wastewater services. The CPS emphasizes emerging areas of engagement in coastal protection for vulnerable communities, upgrading national health care facilities, and accelerating Fiji’s renewable energy transition. It focuses on promoting private sector investment, accelerating progress in gender equality, and fostering regional cooperation and integration.

“The strategy reflects the close partnership between the Government of Fiji and ADB, aligning future support with Fiji’s National Development Plan 2025–2029,” said Fijian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Biman Prasad.

The 5-year strategy will assist Fiji’s efforts to bolster climate and disaster resilience through innovative financial solutions, upgrading critical infrastructure, reinforcing climate policy reforms, and improving access to concessional climate finance.

ADB has been supporting Fiji since 1970, and has committed 117 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $991 million to Fiji.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.