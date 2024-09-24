BrandStar Merges With Blue Ocean Press

40+ year-old, Ft. Lauderdale-based printing solutions organization broadens BrandStar’s expansive marketing services offerings

Blue Ocean Press is a veritable printing and promotional products powerhouse. The merger benefits both organization’s existing customers, opening up new opportunities for both.” — Mark Alfieri, founder and CEO of BrandStar

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrandStar a solutions-driven, fully horizontally and vertically integrated production and strategic marketing company, has merged with Ft. Lauderdale-based Blue Ocean Press , a premier provider of tailored print solutions.Established in 1984 and located at 6299 NW 27th Way, Ft. Lauderdale, Blue Ocean Press offers a broad array of digital, offset and large format printing, along with promotional products.The merger with Blue Ocean Press, one the region’s most recognized and respected organizations, provides a new offering for BrandStar’s multiple verticals.“Blue Ocean Press is a veritable printing and promotional products powerhouse,” says Mark Alfieri, founder and CEO of BrandStar. “The merger benefits both organization’s existing customers, opening up new opportunities for both.”The BrandStar family of companies includes award-winning TV programming, with wholly owned shows such as Access Health, Designing Spaces, The Balancing Act and Military Makeover, among other specialized programing.It also includes pioneering, industry-leading virtual and mixed-reality production capabilities, along with top-tier marketing and public relations services.“The printing capabilities bring a new dimension to BrandStar’s existing ecosystem,” concludes Alfieri. “We are extremely pleased to provide yet another dimension of service to our hundreds of clients.”For additional information about Blue Ocean Press and its printing and specialty products capabilities, visit https://www.blueoceanpress.com/ ###About BrandStarBrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production, marketing, public relations and digital agency. We offer everything you would find at a full-service marketing firm, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we’ve succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com

