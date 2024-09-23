MPD Makes Arrests for Unlawful Entry, Search Continues for Two Assault on a Police Officer Suspects

Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of one suspect and is asking for the community’s assistance in the search for two additional suspects in an aggravated assault on a police officer in Southeast.

On Sunday, September 22, 2024, at approximately 11:31 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast for the report of three males who unlawfully entered a parking garage. Upon seeing MPD officers, the three suspects attempted to flee. One of the suspects was quickly apprehended. The last two suspects, one armed with a knife and the other with a handgun, fled the scene on a stolen motorcycle, nearly striking a MPD officer.

The suspect that was apprehended, 49-year-old Tarik Kevel of Southeast, D.C. was placed under arrest and charged with Unlawful Entry, Resisting Arrest, and Fugitive from Justice.

The two remaining suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24146992