PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release

September 21, 2024 Bong Go helps uplift lives of Batangueño workers in Mataas na Kahoy and Nasugbu, Batangas Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team has provided additional support to assist those affected by recent economic challenges in Mataas na Kahoy and Nasugbu, Batangas, on Thursday, September 19. The Senator is an adopted son of the CALABARZON region, with familial roots in Batangas through his Tesoro side. "Mariing tinututukan natin ang kalagayan ng ating mga kababayang nawalan ng trabaho sa iba't ibang parte ng bansa. Hindi biro ang kanilang pinagdadaanan, kaya naman patuloy tayong magbibigay ng suporta para sa kanilang muling pagbangon," Go stated in a video message. "Ang hangarin natin ay hindi lamang sila bigyan ng pansamantalang tulong, kundi matulungan din silang makatayo sa sarili nilang mga paa at makatulong sa pagunlad ng kanilang komunidad," the senator added. Meanwhile, in partnership with Batangas 1st District Board Member Armie Bausas, Mataas na Kahoy Vice Mayor Jay Ilagan, and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), they also oriented the qualified recipients of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. Financial support was also given to those who already finished the program. The senator then took the opportunity to commend DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges disadvantaged and displaced workers face. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE and supported by Go, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises. As a lawmaker, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420, which advocated establishing a system to provide short-term employment opportunities to eligible individuals from disadvantaged rural households. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established to provide temporary employment options to individuals who qualify based on criteria such as economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. Held at the Barangay Bilaran covered court in Nasugbu and the New Gym behind the Municipal Hall in Mataas na Kahoy, Go's Malasakit Team also gave a total of 184 beneficiaries snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs. Shoes for men and women were also given to select recipients. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go extended aid to affected residents who may need medical assistance. The senator cited a Malasakit Center at the Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery and Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less 12 million Filipinos. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his dedication to serving Filipinos in need.

