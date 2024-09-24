PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release

September 23, 2024 Bong Go amplifies support for cooperative sector as he partners with COOP-NATCCO during their 26th Anniversary In his address at the COOP-NATCCO or National Confederation of Cooperatives (Formerly known as National Association of Training Centers for Cooperatives) 8th National Congress and 26th anniversary, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his deep appreciation and support for the collaborative efforts of cooperatives to the nation's welfare, development, and economic growth. A key highlight during the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Senator Go and COOP-NATCCO to promote and support each other's advocacies, policy reforms and programs aimed at strengthening cooperatives nationwide. Speaking before members of the cooperative sector as one of their Guests of Honor during the gathering, Go emphasized the vital role cooperatives play in uplifting the livelihoods of Filipinos and ensuring economic inclusivity in communities. He also acknowledged the organization's role in amplifying the voices of cooperatives in Congress and advancing their interests. "Ang inyong dedikasyon at serbisyo sa sektor ng kooperatiba ay tunay na inspirasyon para sa ating lahat," Go said, highlighting the efforts of COOP-NATCCO in providing both training and services to its members. Go, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives, reaffirmed his commitment to supporting legislative measures aimed at promoting the growth and sustainability of the cooperative sector. "Ako ay patuloy na susuporta sa mga programa at panukalang batas na makakatulong sa pag-unlad ng sektor ng kooperatiba. Ako ay naniniwala na ang kooperatiba ay isang mahalagang haligi ng ating ekonomiya upang mabawasan ang kahirapan sa ating bansa," he stated. The senator stressed the importance of cooperatives in fostering equal opportunities for development among Filipinos. As part of his efforts to bolster the sector, Go mentioned his partnerships with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) to ensure implementation for cooperative support programs such as the 'Malasakit sa Kooperatiba' initiative that he continues to support. These, he said, are not only focused on providing financial assistance but also on expanding opportunities for cooperative members to contribute to the welfare and development of their respective communities. "Layunin nating palakasin pa ang inyong kakayahan upang mas marami kayong matulungan at mas mapalawak pa ang inyong mga serbisyo," Go noted. Go has consistently provided support to chosen cooperatives in various regions. Just the previous day, September 20, Go personally extended his support to 23 select cooperatives from Region 7 through the CDA's "Malasakit sa Kooperatiba Program" that aimed at bolstering the cooperative sector. Through this program that Go advocated for, each qualified cooperative is provided financial support. The financial grant is a direct result of Senator Go's push for funding allocation in the 2024 national budget for the CDA's Human Capital Development Program. This program provides not only monetary aid but also capacity-building initiatives to help cooperatives in the region sustain and expand their operations. The senator also underscored key legislative accomplishments benefiting cooperatives, including the passage of Republic Act No. 11535, which Go co-sponsored. This law mandates the appointment of a Cooperative Development Officer in every municipality, city, and province. Go stated that this law is a significant step toward ensuring the continued growth of the cooperative sector at the grassroots level. Additionally, Go is a co-author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11502, which declares October as National Cooperative Month. He has consistently promoted cooperative development on a national scale. The law aims to raise awareness about the crucial role cooperatives play in nation-building and to celebrate their contributions each year. In addition to these legislative efforts, Go revealed that his office has filed Senate Bill No. 2117 to strengthen the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC). The bill seeks to expand coverage to include all agricultural commodities, as well as non-crop agricultural assets such as livestock, aquaculture, fishery, agroforestry, and forest plantations. Go also noted the Senate's ongoing deliberations on the Revised Cooperative Code, which aims to further enhance the framework for cooperatives across the country. In closing, Go expressed his gratitude to COOP-NATCCO for its tireless service to the cooperative sector and reiterated his commitment to supporting its advocacy. "Patuloy po akong sumasaludo sa inyong mga lider at miyembro, at asahan ninyong patuloy kong susuportahan ang inyong mga adbokasiya," he declared. Go urged continued collaboration to ensure sustained progress as he acknowledged key leaders such as COOP-NATCCO Partylist Representative Felimon Emon Espares, former COOP-NATCCO Representative and now Tangub City Mayor Ben Canama, Mr. Alexander Raquepo - Party President, Mr. Renato Dela Cruz - Luzon Vice President, Mr. Ebonito Alivio - Visayas Vice President, Mr. Romeo Manzano Jr. - Mindanao Vice President, and various regional representatives. He also provided tokens and raffle items to the attendees. "Sama-sama tayong magtutulungan para sa ikabubuti ng ating bayan... Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," said Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of public service.

