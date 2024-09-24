2024 Biofeeze USA Pickleball National Championships Reaches Capacity with 2,400 Amateur Athletes for Nov. 9-17 in AZ

Registration remains open for Pro, Wheelchair and Juniors divisions

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., announced amateur divisions have reached capacity with 2,400 registered athletes for the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships on Nov. 9-17 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz.

“Having so many players register for our premier event is a huge testament to the growth of the sport,” said Mike Nealy, Chief Executive Office of USA Pickleball. “Our USA Pickleball team is energized and ready to execute an incredible event, ensuring that our athletes have the best possible experience while they compete at the highest levels.”

With registration at capacity, no lottery will be in effect for this year’s event. For athletes who have been placed on the waitlist, players may be moved to the main draw at any time up until the competition dates should spots become available.

USA Pickleball’s Professional, Wheelchair and Junior divisions are still open for registration now through Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. PST. Registration is limited. Athletes are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure their spot.

As part of this year’s athlete experience, registrants will receive a premium pickleball gift, aluminum bag tag, USA Pickleball Nationals commemorative pin and special partner giveaways.

Additionally, athletes and guests can expect ample spectator and viewing experience for family and friends, engaging player events on and off the court, free practice courts available for use throughout the event, several partner activations, a multitude of food and beverage offerings, an all-player hospitality lounge for all competitors, and more. A full list of all athlete enhancements is located at usapickleballnationals.com/athlete.

The 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships will feature amateur divisions including Junior through 80+ and adaptive events. USA Pickleball members secured their spots by competing in a USA Pickleball Golden Ticket qualifying event.

Spectator ticket sales for Nationals will open early October.

For more event information including the schedule, a complete list of competitive divisions and tickets, visit usapickleballnationals.com.

###

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.