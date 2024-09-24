Submit Release
'Under the Orange Blossoms'—A Journey of Survival and Triumph

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindy Benezra’s compelling debut memoir, Under the Orange Blossoms, is set to touch hearts and inspire readers with its raw depiction of overcoming trauma and finding peace. In this poignant narrative, Benezra courageously shares her experiences of childhood abuse inflicted by her father, the loss of her mother, a painful divorce, and navigating her son’s ongoing health challenges.

Through her deeply personal story, Benezra offers valuable insights into the healing practices she embraced to rebuild her life. Under the Orange Blossoms is not just a chronicle of pain but a testament to the tenacity of the human spirit and the non-linear path of healing. Her eloquent and compassionate writing provides a source of comfort and guidance for survivors of trauma, showing them that they are not alone on their healing journeys.

A powerful quote from Cindy Benezra encapsulates her thoughtful approach to trauma and healing:
“One does not have to scream the loudest to have a voice. Sometimes quiet winds move mountains.”
– Cindy Benezra, Under the Orange Blossoms

Testimonial
“Cindy is living proof that you are not your abuse, trauma, or story. It’s what happened to you, but it doesn’t define you. Under the Orange Blossoms is a must-read.”
– Angela Schellenberg, Writer, Speaker, and Mental Health Trauma Therapist, LMHCA

About the Author
Cindy Benezra is an accomplished author, speaker, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate. Through her platform CindyTalks, she explores the complexities of abuse and trauma by addressing the way it affects the mind, body, and soul and shares openly about her path to healing. Cindy’s deep empathy and ability to relate with others make her an effective educator and communicator and an inspiration to those seeking healing and hope.

Book Availability
Under the Orange Blossoms, is available now in eBook and paperback on Amazon.
