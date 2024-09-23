Governor Abbott Announces $5,000 Reward For Information On Tren De Aragua Gang Members

TEXAS, September 23 - September 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of known or suspected members of the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) who have been or are involved in criminal activity and pose an increasing danger to the public safety of Texans.



“Tren de Aragua has spread terror and carnage in every country they've been in, and Texas will not allow them to gain a foothold in our state,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, I am announcing a reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of known or suspected members of this gang who have been or are involved in heinous crimes. Texas will not let these thugs use our state as a base of operations to terrorize our citizens. I encourage anyone with information on Tren de Aragua to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. With the public’s help, combined with the hard work of federal, state, and local law enforcement, we will capture these dangerous gang members and put them behind bars for good.”



To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a tip online through the Texas Department of Public Safety



All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law, and you could earn up to $5,000. Fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Texans should never try to apprehend a fugitive.



Last week, Governor Abbott launched a comprehensive, statewide operation to aggressively target TdA to disrupt their criminal operations and deny their foothold in the state. The Governor also designated TdA as a foreign terrorist organization and directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to elevate them to a Tier 1 gang and to create a TdA Strike Team that will identify and arrest TdA gang members.

