12TH ANNUAL AMANDA HOPE RAINBOW ANGELS “FIGHT LIKE A KID” GALA SET FOR OCTOBER 18, 2024 AT OMNI SCOTTSDALE RESORT & SPA

Amanda Hope's 12th Annual Night of Hope Gala

A Night Dedicated to Supporting Families, Advancing Care, and Honoring the Strength of Children Fighting Cancer

This year’s gala is incredibly special... Amanda’s legacy continues to guide everything we do, and this milestone serves as a poignant reminder of how vital our mission is.” — Lorraine Tallman, Founder, Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels (AHRA) will host its 12th Annual Night of Hope Gala on Friday, October 18, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia (4949 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85253). This signature black-tie optional event raises essential funds to support AHRA’s mission of providing assistance to children battling cancer and their families. The gala will shine a light on AHRA’s life-changing programs, including Comfort and Care counseling, Comfycozy’s for Chemo apparel, financial support, and Major Distraction events designed to bring joy and relief to childhood cancer warriors.“This year’s theme, ‘Fight Like a Kid,’ embodies the strength and courage of our cancer warriors,” said Lorraine Tallman, founder of Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels. “We are so grateful to our community of donors, staff, and volunteers who continue to lift up families during their most challenging moments.”In 2023, the Night of Hope Gala raised nearly $693,000 in gross revenue, and this year AHRA aims to exceed that with the support of sponsors, auction donors, and attendees. Current sponsors and supporters of the 2024 gala include Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance, Stevens-Leinweber Construction, Emerge, Foxie, Cuisine Privé, Concord General Contracting, Silver Lining Wealth Advisors, Fiesta Bowl Charities, KORSmiles Dental, Envision Healthcare, Rico Royale, CopperPoint Insurance, Arizona Center for Cancer Care (AZCCC), Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Arizona Escrow & Financial Corporation, Wagner Family of Wines, Desert Diamond Casino, and City of Hope.Sponsorship opportunities ranging from $5,000 to $40,000 are still available. For more information, or to become a sponsor, visit www.amandahope.org/gala . Tickets and tables for the event can also be purchased through the website.”This year’s gala is incredibly special, as it marks our 12th event, coinciding with the age Amanda was when she passed away," said Lorraine Tallman, founder of Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels. "Amanda’s legacy continues to guide everything we do, and this milestone serves as a poignant reminder of how vital our mission is. The generous support from our sponsors and community allows us to provide the care and comfort Amanda dreamed of, helping families facing the unimaginable fight against childhood cancer."The silent auction will open on Friday, October 11th, exactly one week prior to the gala. Participants can place bids and make donations via GiveSmart portal, which can be accessed directly at: www.amandahope.org/gala . Attendance at the event is not required to participate in the online auction.ABOUT AMANDA HOPE RAINBOW ANGELSAmanda Hope Rainbow Angels (AHRA) is a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization, founded in 2012 in honor of Amanda Hope, who fought a courageous battle with cancer. Her dream of creating comfortable apparel for children undergoing chemotherapy continues through AHRA’s Comfycozy’s for Chemo line. In addition, AHRA provides emotional and financial support to families dealing with childhood cancer, offering services like free counseling, play therapy, and grief support.While AHRA’s in-person services are available to Arizona families, ongoing support and education is extended to families worldwide. For more information, visit www.amandahope.org ###

