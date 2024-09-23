WILD EARTH OCEANIA BRINGS DAMON GAMEAU’S FUTURE COUNCIL TO UNGA-79 IN NEW YORK

Youth Advocates, Environmentalists and Director Set to Present Climate Solutions Film at United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Images HERE Interviews availableWild Earth Oceania (WEO) will showcase Future Council, the latest film from acclaimed Australian film director Damon Gameau, at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-79) on Thursday 26th September. As part of the Summit of the Future, Gameau, along with eight young environmental advocates featured in the film, will present their journey to global leaders.Gameau, along with WEO Founder and Director Jacquie Pohl, will accompany the children—representing a generation determined to create a better future—at the exclusive screening at the United Nations Headquarters.In Future Council, Gameau takes eight young change makers on a transformative road trip across Europe in a biofuel-powered school bus. Along the way, they form the idea of a ‘Future Council’ that meets with powerful leaders to find solutions to our greatest ecological challenges — showing the power of youth in tackling the climate crisis head-on.Featuring inspiring youth singer/songwriter Ruby Rodgers, granddaughter of legendary musician Jimmy Barnes, these young voices, already mobilised by their experience challenging corporate polluters, engaging with powerful CEOs, and witnessing innovative environmental solutions across Europe, will address the world’s decision-makers firsthand. Rodgers will also be performing at a reception at the United Nations Foundation on September 25th, adding to the film's impact at this global event.Gameau, known for 2040 and That Sugar Film, and WEO Founder Jacquie Pohl will co-host a global screening with the Future Council at the United Nations Headquarters on September 26th, which will amplify their message to the decision-makers at UNGA-79. Representing millions of concerned youth worldwide, these children will share their insights and experiences directly with global leaders, highlighting the necessity of swift and collaborative climate action.The young people from Future Council played a starring role in the United Nations Foundation Global Summit of the Future, featuring in a short campaign video titled “Once Upon a Future”. The video has already been viewed over 200 million times globally and will also be seen in Times Square and on screens and billboards around the world. The video can be found on UN Foundation’s website onceuponafuture.org “Bringing these kids into the room with world leaders is a powerful reminder that the future they’ll inherit depends on the decisions made today,” Pohl said. “Future Council illustrates just how essential it is to listen to those who will live with the consequences of inaction, and to work together with global partners for rapid, effective solutions.”In partnership with Regenerators and PVBLIC and proudly presented by Phantm and Intrepid Travel, the screening will foster dialogue around sustainable development, corporate responsibility and empowering the next generation to design the future they want to inherit. This collaboration reflects a deepening relationship between global institutions and the private sector driving impactful, large-scale action.The Australian federal government through the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts has also provided strong backing, contributing financial support to realise this opportunity to showcase Australian talent on the world stage.Gameau states “The children in this film have developed the idea of a Future Council - which they hope will become a global movement of empowered young leaders inspiring and collaborating with businesses and institutions to create a better future”.“Our WEO Ambassador Dr Jane Goodall often says, ‘With hope, anything is possible.’ These children are the embodiment of that hope, and their voices must be heard. WEO believe that bringing Damon and the Future Council to UNGA-79 is one of the fastest ways to change the global environment”. Pohl added.For media inquiries, please contact:Lachlan Camilleri, Communications Advisor at Original Spinlachlan@originalspin.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.