Lombard Veterinary Hospital Celebrates New Beginning After Tornado with Grand Reopening of State-of-the-Art Facility

Lombard Veterinary Hospital Celebrates New Beginning After Tornado Devastation with Grand Reopening of State-of-the-Art Facility Dr. Ludwig's thank you message to the community and staff. Lombard Veterinary Hospital, tornado devastation

Lombard Veterinary Hospital is excited to announce the grand opening of its newly rebuilt facility on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

We are proud to be one of the remaining large, independently owned, and operated full-service veterinary hospitals in our area” — Dr. Georgianne Ludwig, Owner and CEO

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lombard Veterinary Hospital, a cornerstone of the local community for over six decades, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newly rebuilt facility on Saturday, September 28, 2024. This milestone comes after the clinic faced a significant challenge in August 2020, when an EF-1 tornado struck and destroyed much of its original building. However, the Lombard Veterinary Hospital team has shown exceptional resilience, adapting to the circumstances and continuing to provide excellent care to their patients throughout the rebuilding process.The highly anticipated reopening will take place at the hospital's original downtown Lombard location, 244 East St. Charles Road, where it has been serving the community since 1959. The newly designed, state-of-the-art facility not only marks the beginning of a new chapter for the hospital but also symbolizes the team's dedication and commitment to the well-being of pets and their owners. Dr. Georgianne Ludwig, Owner and CEO of Lombard Veterinary Hospital, expressed her excitement about the new building and the opportunities it will bring. "We are excited to announce our move back home to 244 E. St. Charles Rd in downtown Lombard, where we have served our community since 1959. Our state-of-the-art brand-new facility is designed with both our clients and their beloved pets in mind, also prioritizing our dedicated team members by offering a welcoming and comfortable environment."The upgraded facility will offer a range of new and expanded services, including separate areas for dogs, cats, and exotic pets, an innovative rehabilitation and integrative care department, and expanded surgical suites. These enhancements are designed to elevate the hospital’s already exceptional standard of care, allowing the team to continue their mission of providing personalized veterinary services tailored to each patient’s needs."We are proud to be one of the remaining large, independently owned, and operated full-service veterinary hospitals in our area," Dr. Ludwig continued. "This new chapter will improve our operational capabilities and strengthen the bond within our community. We believe this new facility reflects our ongoing commitment to both innovation and the personal touch that only a family-owned business can provide."To celebrate this exciting occasion, the hospital will host an Open House and pet blessing on September 28, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The event will offer guests a chance to tour the new facility, meet the veterinary team, and learn more about the hospital’s services. Lombard Veterinary Hospital looks forward to welcoming both longtime clients and new visitors as they embark on this new chapter, continuing a legacy of compassionate care and service to the Lombard community. About Lombard Veterinary Hospital: Founded in 1959, Lombard Veterinary Hospital is one of the largest and longest-standing independently owned veterinary clinics in the region. Offering a wide range of veterinary services, from routine wellness visits to advanced surgical care, the hospital remains dedicated to providing top-tier care for all pets in the community. Their commitment to innovation, personalized service, and the health of every patient has earned them a reputation as a trusted resource for pet owners across Lombard and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.