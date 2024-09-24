Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Newberg Discusses New Book Sex, God, and the Brain in his New York appearance on October 9

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Andrew Newberg makes his book tour debut and only NYC appearance this year in Harlem, NY with a talk and open Q&A about his recent bestseller, Sex, God, and the Brain.

For 30 years, Dr. Newberg has illuminated the human experience with his brain scans on Tibetan Buddhism, Christian Prayer, Yoga and now Orgasmic Meditation. Recognized as one of the 30 Most Influential Neuroscientists alive today, the new best seller Sex, God, and the Brain is carefully structured to guide readers on a journey of discovery. Starting with a deep dive into the evolutionary and biological underpinnings of sexual behaviors and their spiritual parallels, Dr. Newberg leads readers to understand how these primal forces have shaped human consciousness and social structures. The book bridges the gap between the spiritual and the scientific and how understanding this connection can positively impact our mental and physical health.

"Sex, God, and the Brain aims to reframe our understanding of the link between spirituality and sexuality, shedding light on the profound relationship between these two fundamental aspects of human existence." – Dr. Newberg

The talk will be held Tuesday, October 9 at The OneTaste Center, 2277 3rd Ave, New York, 6-8 pm. NY. Signed copies of the book will be available.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sex-god-and-the-brain-a-discussion-with-andrew-newberg-tickets-1025541882377?aff=oddtdtcreator

Dr. Andrew Newberg is a leading neuroscientist and author specializing in the study of the brain and spirituality. He is the Director of Research at the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health and a Professor in the Department of Integrative Medicine and Nutritional Sciences at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He has published over 250 peer reviewed articles and chapters on brain function, brain imaging, and the study of religious and mystical experiences. He has published 14 books, which have been translated into 17 different languages. Dr Newberg was listed as one of the 30 Most Influential Neuroscientists Alive Today by the Online Psychology Degree Guide.

